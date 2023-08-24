Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans having their say after new season kicks off

Opinion

Dear Mag,

Last season, our defence was probably the best in the league.

I don’t go to as many games as I would like to, if it is possible I watch as many televised games as possible. The team were exceptional, the fans were even better.

I have supported the lads since the early 70s and seen plenty of poor players in a black and white shirt. It is fantastic to see a team compete at the top of the table, long may it last.

Newcastle were excellent against Villa and should have had many more than 5 goals.

I thought we were a bit loose at the back at times and Villa played their part in a very good game. If they had scored a second at 3-1 the outcome could have been different.

Well played Villa, you will beat most of the teams in this league with a performance like Saturday. I hope the two lads injured last week are fit again very soon.

Michael

Dear Mag,

Well, the mystery of why they cannot sell out the Etihad has been solved.

I love football but the possession play with which they strangle the opposition is a big turn-off.

Whenever we tried to break and looked likely to make progress, a Man City player conceded a free kick. Their sideways and reverse passing stats must be five or six times their forward passing. The shame is, they have some brilliantly creative midfielders and forwards.

Simon Ritter

Dear Mag,

It is just a question to other NUFC season ticket holders and members.

Do you find the official NUFC website extremely difficult to navigate?

I find myself on what appears to be one website and when trying to find items, end up on a part of site that says “red card”, then find myself on an entirely different website for tickets

When go to my name and drop down menu, I find several different drop down menus

Also when logged in and I log out, find myself still logged in to another part of the site!

When trying to simply transfer my ticket back to club as I am on holiday to allow a member to have a ticket, impossible, there is no drop down or slot for transfer back ,only to transfer to friends or family.

They also say there will be 3 weeks to allow transfer, well transfer only opened on the 18th for Liverpool (not 3 weeks away) and on Tuesday it was impossible to resell ticket to club

I am not very computer literate but this website at NUFC needs to be binned and a new one that is suitable installed. Please do not try to improve, please replace.

Opinions please

Regards

Bob Gray

Dear Mag,

I am an exiled Geordie and so rarely get to St James’ Park to see United properly.

I saw the Villa game on TV and really liked the look of Sandro Tonali.

One of the Sky pundits described him as looking ‘relaxed’ on or off the ball and always looked as though he should be on a football field.

It reminded me of one match I saw at St James’ when Johnathan Woodgate had just arrived from Leeds. Never have I seen a player be in exactly the correct place at the correct time as he was, except perhaps for Bobby Moore.

His short time at Newcastle was a delight. I believe Sandro will be something very special for NUFC.

Geoffrey Reynolds

Dear Mag,

A really poor performance at Man City.

I watch these games, within 5 minutes you see what is coming.

Last week we were ok, they equalised, Mings injured, it worked out.

At Man City, first passes nowhere near, into empty space time and time again, long aimless balls, step forward straight on to us.

Way way too much respect for Phil Foden, top player weaving around us like we weren’t there, playing way too deep, an away trait, usually giving the ball away .

Nick Pope top keeper, but has some bad habits, their goal not strong enough with his save, then saw he was miles forward off his line, he does it all the time.

Mr Gordon, is he left footed? He is Newcastle’s Ray Wilkins, stops turns 90 degrees right. The idea of pace is running past people, not running into trouble as the young man did all game .

Mr Trippier, bless him, but every ball comes from him, teams now sit on him, it’s very obvious now.

It was a disjointed very un-nufc new era display. I thought of the Corbridge plastic geordie…

No ability to pass, keep or use the ball. Man City didn’t have to do much, we made it easy for them .

TNT dreadful awful commentary team. Ally Mccoist was terrible, is he unwell?

Honestly, he sounded like he was drunk…

Anthony Stafford

Dear Mag,

Manchester City fan here.

Seeing some of the stuff on social media from Newcastle fans, I thought I’d get in touch.

I know you hardly threatened our goal but you could quite clearly see what Eddie Howe was trying to do and his team were excellent in two thirds of his game plan. Making it very difficult for us to create clear chances, it took that brilliant Alvarez strike to win it.

I think without that, it would have been a 0-0 draw and a great arguably deserved point for yourselves.

So whilst the touch of some Newcastle players wasn’t quite what it should be, a lot of positives still for you.

As you might have read, Manchester City have won every single game at home in 2023, usually by more than one goal!

Bry Wilson