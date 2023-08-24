News

Letter to season ticket holders – Money for Champions League to be taken 3 months in advance

Newcastle United fans have been reminded when payment will be taken for the second and third Champions League group matches to be played at St James’ Park.

A letter sent by email to season ticket holders on Wednesday, reminding season ticket holders who have enrolled for the three match Champions League home package.

The letter (see below) says payment for both games will be taken on Friday (25 August 2023).

Earlier this summer, the club revealed that the price of Champions League tickets in this package would be (per match):

Standard seating – £55 and £30 concessions

Premium seating – £60 and £35 concessions

The money has already been taken for the first home Champions League match, for those season ticket holders committing to the package.

The draw will be made next Friday (31 August 2023), when Newcastle United will find out their Champions League group opponents.

With payment taken on Friday, that means it will be at least three months before the third home Champions League match is played (either fifth group matchday of 28/29 November or sixth group matchday of 12/13 December).

Whilst the second home Champions League match is having payment taken two or two and a half months ahead of that game (either third group matchday of 24/25 October or sixth group matchday of 7/8 November)

Dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Letter emailed by Newcastle United to season ticket holders who enrolled on Champions League package – 23 August 2023:

Dear Season ticket holder,

European Cup Scheme

We are contacting you regarding the European Cup Scheme (Champions League group stages) that you enrolled in during the season ticket renewal period.

We are pleased to confirm that, as communicated (in the original email, website article and terms and conditions), the final payment for games 2 and 3 will be processed this week, with payment taken on Friday 25 August.

Two separate payments of equal amounts will be processed – one for game 2 and one for game 3.

What if I miss a payment?

If we are unable to take your payment from your chosen payment method, you will have an immediate 48-hour window in which to make the payment and remain in the respective cup scheme.

Should payment not be received within that 48-hour window, your seat will return to sale for eligible supporters and the club reserves the right to cancel your enrolment to the cup scheme.

For clarity – due to the payment being processed on a Friday, season ticket holders will have until 9am on Wednesday 30 August to complete any missed payments. After this point, any season ticket holders that have not completed payment will be removed from the scheme.

If you have any further queries, please email supporter.services@nufc.co.uk

Thank you for your support!