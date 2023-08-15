Opinion

Leicester City pointers for this Newcastle United challenge

Let me take you back to the end of the 2015-16 season.

Newcastle United were doomed to relegation before the final game of the season. Notwithstanding that calamity, St James’ Park was packed for the visit of Spurs. The atmosphere was brilliant. Rafa was serenaded almost non-stop by nearly 50,000 devout members of the Toon Army, hoping beyond hope he would stay and fight another day.

Of all the achievements of our legendary supporters, the memories of that day make this old softie well up with pride. Forget the 5-1 win; persuading Benitez to stay was the greatest victory.

At the other end of the table, little old Leicester City won their first top flight title. All those journalists and pundits who had earned money for old rope by mocking the Tinkerman were quick to issue humble apologies and, in some cases, resign their sinecures after admitting they were fraudulent rentagobs. Whoops! That last bit happened only in my dreams.

Seven seasons is a long time in football. The pace of play is markedly quicker today than in the Foxes’ moment of triumph. Speed is of the essence. Hence a recurring theme among our supporters is the need for a rapid central defender. A right-footed stopper is probably top of the wish list, preferably one with pace to burn.

Would this be the final piece in the jigsaw, the difference between lifting a trophy and being the bridesmaid again? Or are we looking for a problem that doesn’t exist?

Football is the beautiful game because of its simplicity. Score more goals than your opponents and success is assured. It’s one thing that hasn’t changed over the decades, however often the rules are revised and reformed, however many times the officials tweak their roles. There are, though, several ways to skin a cat. As Leicester City proved in 2016.

King Eddie seems to like a 4-3-3 formation, though often we play more of a 4-5-1. This means a lot of manpower in midfield, where most games are won or lost. Midfield manpower? We have it in abundance: Bruno G, Big Joe, Little Joe, Smurph, Anderson, Longstaff, Miggy Stardust, Gordon, Barnes. There’s not a Premier League rival with more top options . . . and I’ve probably neglected to mention all of ours. Oh, yes, Toon Ali. Silly me!

Any of the above can make goals and score goals. What they can also do is prevent goals, by combining to form a second line of defence behind our lone striker. In Isak and Wilson we have two superb predators prepared to run themselves into the ground by harrying and caning opponents foolish enough to dilly-dally near their own penalty area.

Clearly a consequence of high-class coaching and motivational work, the net effect of all this toil is our central defenders are rarely left to fend for themselves. Which some might say is just as well, considering the way Ollie Watkins twisted and turned Botman inside out and left him on his bot when finally given the space to run at him on Saturday evening.

That incident was in some ways surprising. Our Dutch master is not usually exposed in such an embarrassing way, but is it an alarm bell, or a justification of what is being built at St James’ Park?

I believe there’s little cause for concern and, in evidence, call on the example of two stalwarts who helped to steer Leicester City to glory. Step forward, Robert Huth and Wes Morgan. Even in their prime, neither of those gentlemen would claim to have been quick out of the blocks. They didn’t need to be, with N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater (remember him?) forming a formidable shield in front of them.

We have the players to fill that role, be they from Brazil, Italy or North Shields; while Isak or Wilson are the first line of defence, in the style of Jamie Vardy. His old mate Riyad Mahrez is/was one of the classiest Premier League players I’ve seen, but one thing we’re not short on, is midfield class (see above).

Pope is our Kasper Schmeichel, solid, reliable and extremely difficult to beat. With Trippier, Burn and Livramento as full-back options, I feel this team, this season, are on the brink of history.

Talking of history, at school we were taught Admiral Horatio Nelson was a hero. He won many battles and finally defeated the filthy French at Trafalgar in 1805. Legend has it that four years earlier, at the Battle of Copenhagen, he had deliberately put his telescope to his blind eye and told a comrade: “I see no ships.” He was wilfully “turning a blind eye” to an order sent by flag from his commander to withdraw, because Nelson was convinced he could win. And he did. A case of waiving the rules to rule the waves.

We should also have been taught the achievements of Vice-Admiral Cuthbert Collingwood, one of Nelson’s greatest muckers, whose splendid monument gazes out to sea at Tynemouth. He stands on a classical pedestal designed by John Dobson. The first Baron Collingwood, a former RGS boy, was Nelson’s second-in-command at Trafalgar and took over when his boss was mortally wounded.

He’s often referred to as a forgotten hero. Even in those days, the London press were happy to ignore the achievements of folk from Newcastle. Some things seldom differ.

However, not for much longer. Based on what has happened since the arrival of Amanda, Eddie and our Saudi owners, the times they are a changin’.

