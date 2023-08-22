News

La Liga make complaint about state funding being used to distort the market

La Liga have made a complaint, alleging ‘state funding’ is being used by PSG to ‘distort’ the market.

La Liga are claiming that the Qatar owned French club have signed players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar, by using funds that are in effect state subsidies.

When reporting (see below) on the news, City AM have raised the possibility of potentially Manchester City and Newcastle United being targeted as well.

City AM Report – 22 August 2023:

A complaint to the European Commission against Paris Saint-Germain for allegedly receiving state aid and distorting the market has raised the prospect of Manchester City and Newcastle United being next in the firing line.

Football is accustomed to firebrand Spanish chief Javier Tebas taking shots at Paris Saint-Germain but his latest challenge to the French champions may have piqued additional interest in Premier League boardrooms.

Tebas’s LaLiga on Saturday announced it had lodged a complaint with the European Commission that PSG was in receipt of state funding from Qatar which had the effect of “seriously distorting” the European Union’s internal market.

PSG are not the only club Tebas has repeatedly denounced, however. Manchester City have regularly found themselves in his crosshairs over their Abu Dhabi-backed spending, while Newcastle United’s ownership by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund puts them in the same bracket. So could they be the next clubs that the EC is asked to investigate?

What is LaLiga’s complaint about PSG?

They claim that the Qatar-owned club’s signing of stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar has been funded by what are in effect state subsidies from the Gulf state, such as inflated sponsorship deals with other Qatari entities. PSG chiefs have consistently denied this and accused Tebas of waging a campaign against them.

What does this have to do with City and Newcastle?

The funding of English champions City, owned by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour and sponsored by the emirate’s Etihad Airways, has also been regularly decried by Tebas.

Competition lawyer Alexander Rose, a partner at the firm DWF, said UK clubs could be the subject of similar complaints to the EU as PSG. Newcastle, majority owned by PIF and now sponsored by Saudi company Sela, could also attract scrutiny.

Why is this happening now?

It is down to the introduction of the new EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation, which means the EC is no longer restricted to probing state aid that originates from within the EU.

“This new EU law provides a legal basis for football clubs in Europe that are concerned about the state financing of rivals to complain to the EC,” said Rose. “As a result, there’s likely to be lots of complaints and the EC will need to be clear about the situations when it will and won’t intervene.”

Many of the commercial deals the likes of PSG and Manchester City have ‘agreed’ down the years have raised plenty of questions due to the amounts of money involved.

So far though, it is very difficult for anybody to point at Newcastle United in terms of anything to be questioned in this respect.

The Sela shirt sponsorship deal of £25m looked on the low side if anything, considering the profile of Newcastle United now, especially as they are competing in the Champions League and finished top four last season. The ‘big six’, including Tottenham, all on far higher shirt sponsorship deals.

Even when it comes to the selling of players to Saudi PIF majority owned clubs, once again, the £23m banked by Newcastle United for Allan Saint-Maximin also looks on the low side if anything, unlike some of the other deals for Premier League players moving to the Saudi Pro League.

I would also raise the question (I don’t know the answer!) of whether these new EU regulations would even apply to Newcastle or Man City, with the UK no longer part of the European Union.

Interested if anybody in the comments section can answer that one.