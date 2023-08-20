News

Kieran Trippier reaction to Manchester City 1 Newcastle United 0

Kieran Trippier has been talking about Saturday night’s match.

The England defender reflecting on the one goal defeat to Man City.

Newcastle United losing the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Alvarez on 31 minutes.

Kieran Trippier speaking after Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0:

“First half we were sloppy in possession.

“We tried to go after Manchester City but we need to be more consistent.

“We kept going and trying to find the equaliser but it wasn’t to be.

“Phil Foden has too much space in the pockets.

“There’s a lot to work on.

“This is the level we want to be at.

“With the pace we’ve got there’s always going to be a chance.

“The lads gave everything as always.

“We didn’t drop our heads at 1-0 down.

“Some teams come here and lose two, three, four, five. We didn’t concede again.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

