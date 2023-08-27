News

Kevin De Bruyne ranks the toughest away atmospheres in the Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is out injured at the moment and missed the Newcastle United game last weekend.

Arguably the best player in the Premier League, even Man City may miss him in the coming months, although no sign of that so far!

Interesting to see this Sky Sports interview, Kevin De Bruyne quizzed on various things, with Newcastle United ending up top for him when it came to this particular question.

Kevin De Bruyne talking to Sky Sports about which away stadiums have the best atmospheres in the Premier League:

Sky Sports interviewer:

“Next up we have the toughest atmospheres in the Premier League.

“We have got St James’ Park, we’ve got Anfield (Liverpool), we have got the Emirates (Arsenal)”

Kevin De Bruyne:

“St James’ Park, Anfield, the Emirates.”

Sky Sports interviewer:

“I think that will shock a few people.

“St James’ Park at number one???”

Kevin De Bruyne:

“Even when it was not going well (under Mike Ashley at Newcastle United), the atmosphere (at St James’ Park) was still quite good.

“I think for Liverpool I saw a difference when it was Champions League.

“Then I feel these two (Newcastle United and Liverpool) are a bigger atmosphere than Arsenal.”