Just look at that Premier League table on Saturday night – Newcastle United at the very top and who knows…

Just look at that Premier League table.

Yes, I know that we are only just over 24 hours into the new season.

Yes, I know only seven matches have been played and six clubs haven’t even played yet.

However… have you seen anything close this weekend to what we have just witnessed at St James’ Park?

Aston Villa fans telling anybody who would listen (and vast majority of media lapping it up…) that Unai Emery and Villa were the real deal, that Eddie Howe and United were nothing special, how the West Midlands were going to breeze past the Geordies.

Well, it didn’t quite work out like that.

Reality proving something a little different to fantasising.

The Premier League table looking like this on Saturday night:

Yes, only one game.

However, if it had been Newcastle United ripped apart and lucky to only lose 5-1, plenty in the media would have been keen to show that opening Saturday Premier League table with NUFC bottom!

The very exciting thing. Or rather, the very exciting things.

Are that there is clearly far far more to come from Newcastle United.

That often they were barely out of second gear but still far far better than Aston Villa.

Whilst the chances that Villa did have, including the goal, were due to the odd early season cobwebs needing blown away.

I am not suggesting Newcastle United are now contenders to be top of the Premier League table at the end of the season.

Only a fool would suggest that after one game.

However… that one game AND what I saw in pre-season AND what I saw last season AND what I saw in the entire second half of the 2021/22 season, tells me that Eddie Howe and Newcastle United will now be taken seriously by everybody.

Exciting times ahead.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

