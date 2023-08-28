News

Jurgen Klopp reflects on Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

Jurgen Klopp made it five wins out of five against Newcastle United since Eddie Howe took over.

Even compared to how those previous four matches played out, this one will be talked about even more.

Guessing that many of you won’t want to read the thoughts of our old mate… but he makes some interesting points, especially when referencing what happened in the game in February at St James’ Park.

Obviously embarrassing though that he reckons neither Van Dijk nor ALexander-Arnold deserved to be sent off.

Jurgen Klopp reflecting on Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2:

‘I think in my 1,000 games as a coach or a manager I never had a game like this, that’s the truth. Not that we never turned games [around], we did that, but 10 men in an atmosphere like this against an opponent like this – it’s not that I can’t remember, I’m pretty sure it never happened because these moments are rare and super-special.

But I thought the boys deserved it today because with 10 men we played better and gave Newcastle a proper game. Before that it was a bit wild with, obviously, advantages for Newcastle with the 1-0. We didn’t play calm enough, we felt under pressure when we wouldn’t have to.

At half-time we showed the boys one situation, it was an offensive situation where Trent passed the ball behind the line to Cody Gakpo, where he comes from the left wing onto the right wing, where we can just get into their box and having finishing situations. Two things were clear at half-time, or three things have to happen: Trent cannot get another yellow card, we cannot concede a second, and if that happens then we have a chance.

And the boys, they were ready to work super-hard and… I think before Darwin scored we had already chances. What I remember now is when Diogo passed to Mo, which unfortunately [was blocked], but we had our moments and that’s important, that’s important.

I think a year ago [last season at St. James’ Park] we were in a similar situation, we were 2-0 up, then red card, then we didn’t play football anymore. So it is obviously difficult, it is not that easy, and I can imagine how Eddie [Howe] and Newcastle is feeling now, these things happen but usually you win anyway. That didn’t happen today because my boys kept believing and I am really happy about that.’

Jurgen Klopp on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should have received a second yellow card:

‘As an observation, not a sending-off… there’s a foul on Trent Alexander-Arnold, which is not given clear in front of the fourth official [and he] says to me, ‘Yes, it’s a foul.’ The ref doesn’t give it and then Trent kicks the ball away – his fault. Done. Yellow.

Next situation is the thing, if you want a second yellow, if he gives it, he gives it, but I didn’t think it is. You need to have this little space to keep a game going. Take him off, there’s an arm over… then what’s your curiosity of a football game? I am not sure that’s how it should be.’

Jurgen Klopp on Virgil Van Dijk’s red card:

‘I don’t think it is a red card.

It’s pretty much no contact, very little, and it’s on the way to the ball, but what can I say? The decision is like this, I cannot change it and I don’t want it.

It’s just, would I give this in a training game? Definitely not. There are reasons why I am not a ref and they are.’

Jurgen Klopp on bringing Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota off the bench:

‘The other boys just worked extremely hard, that’s super-intense for so long and we thought we made the changes early to do that. Diogo is a top player. He was ill two days again, he might have started or not, who knows, but he is a top player coming on, and Harvey throws his heart on the pitch to help his team. After the next change he played even as a double No.6, when we brought Darwin on: a position, in a game like this, that he didn’t play often I’m pretty sure.

Yeah, Darwin gets the headlines and rightly so because whatever we did before, if he is not doing that we are sitting here playing a good game and losing 1-0 and going home with no points. That is a completely different feeling. That’s how it looked, actually, for pretty long but Newcastle didn’t get through really and we had, I think, the Diogo and Mo situation when I think everybody in the stadium then thought, ‘Oops, we have to be careful there as well.’ Until then it was just possession and we had our little moments. So, super-special for us today, super-special.’

Jurgen Klopp on the moment the winning goal went in:

‘Nowadays I don’t celebrate these goals too much anymore because I was not sure if it was offside or whatever. I was pretty sure there was no offside, but anyhow then a minute or so later when I think [the] VAR check was over, the boys heard it on the touchline behind me, they were then really celebrating, then I felt massive relief. How I said, at half-time… the way we played after the red card gave us the feeling we can do something here. We don’t concede, stay calm, defend with passion, play with an idea, and we have a chance to get a point here. I have a point, obviously, and in the end more with what the boys did.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – How have United not won this, never mind zero points? Take your chances! Read HERE)