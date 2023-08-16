Opinion

Jurgen Klopp new comments – Running scared of Newcastle United

Putting aside club rivalry, Jurgen Klopp was a breath of fresh air when arriving in the Premier League in October 2015.

Having done a great job at Borussia Dortmund, he arrived at Liverpool to try and get them challenging again.

Arriving mid-season, Jurgen Klopp guided the scousers to eighth place in the 2015/16 Premier League season.

That matched their worst ever league finish since 1962, yes, those ‘long suffering’ Liverpool fans have never seen their team finish lower than eighth in the top tier, unless they were watching over 60 years ago!

Anyway, fair play to Jurgen Klopp, because he then in his full seasons with Liverpool then produced league finishes of fourth, fourth, second, first, third, second.

Along with that, his quirky style was something that marked him out as something a bit different, a bit of a character, his press conferences often interesting and worth a listen.

Something then happened though and I have no idea of exactly when it was, but for sure, Jurgen Klopp reached a peak of being admired from afar by neutrals, instead falling away and becoming an embarrassment where neutrals are concerned.

No doubting he has done a great job at Liverpool but as a person, on the touchline and away from the pitch in press conferences, I honestly can’t think of any manager coming close to the level of dislike neutrals have for Jurgen Klopp, due to his behaviour.

The media of course lap it all up, the Liverpool loving journalists ultra subservient and very rarely, if ever, challenge any of the extremes of Klopp’s behaviour. Which is perhaps a massive part of the problem, if challenged and checked early on maybe Jurgen Klopp would have modified his behaviour, reined it in.

However, instead the media have just enabled and encouraged him, which is why we see this version of Jurgen Klopp before us now.

Nowhere more so is the laughable Jurgen Klopp behaviour more apparent than when it comes to Newcastle United.

Searching for reasons for why Newcastle United are so much in his head, maybe it dates right back to 6 December 2015. Jurgen Klopp first tasted away defeat in the Premier League against Newcastle, losing 2-0 to a Steve McClaren side on its way to relegation, an own goal and one from Wijnaldum producing that Liverpool defeat.

Anyway, moving on and Jurgen Klopp has clearly become obsessed with Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp declaring – 15 October 2022:

“They (Newcastle United) can do what they want (in the transfer market).

“We (Liverpool) have to…make it younger, here a prospect, here a talent, that’s what you have to do.

“Newcastle, there is no ceiling for this club.

“There is no ceiling for Newcastle.

“Congratulations.

“Some other clubs have ceilings

“There’s no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations. Some other club’s have ceilings.”

Then in January, the Liverpool manager was at it again.

Jurgen Klopp – 2 January 2023:

“We cannot play like Monopoly (in the transfer market)…(we) never did.

“So of course we cannot just spend, we never could.

“That somebody is surprised when I say we will not now just start splashing the cash.

“We never did it (splashing the cash), so that should be really clear.”

This is all of course a joke, as well as the latest available financial figures for both clubs showing Liverpool’s wage bill is more than twice as big as Newcastle’s, the Liverpool squad that Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal, also cost at least twice as much as the squad Eddie Howe has under him.

Newcastle United playing catch up and I think this is where the Jurgen Klopp embarrassing behaviour and comments come from.

Even with a wage bill and playing squad half the cost of Liverpool’s, Newcastle United caught up AND actually passed Jurgen Klopp and his club, within 18 months of Eddie Howe arriving at St James’ Park.

Newcastle going from what looked relegation certainties under Ashley and Bruce, to top four Champions League qualifiers in May 2023.

This I think is getting to the heart of it, Jurgen Klopp can see the direction of travel, all of his six full Liverpool seasons brought top four finishes and Champions League football.

His seventh full season brought fifth and Europa League qualification, due to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

The fear is real.

Jurgen Klopp must think, if this is what Eddie Howe and Newcastle United can do when their wage bill and cost of building the squad is half of Liverpool’s, what will happen if (when!) NUFC get on an equal playing field financially?

The poor little me is a ridiculous claim by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, wanting to make out some kind of poor relation in the transfer market compared to Newcastle United. As already mentioned, their squad cost twice as much as Newcastle’s and a wage bill currently more than twice as high.

This is further evidenced when if Chelsea hadn’t hijacked Liverpool’s £115m Caicedo deal, the scousers would have moved to the very top of the biggest spenders list this summer. The pressure piling even further on Jurgen Klopp as players choose not to go to Anfield, as well as Caicedo, now reported that Romeo Lavia has also turned his back on Liverpool to join Chelsea. Liverpool had a massive rebuild planned / needed this summer and they are faltering badly in completing it.

Little wonder then that with him feeling the pressure, Jurgen Klopp falls back on familiar ground to try and ease that pressure, both in his head and what surrounds his football club.

In his new comments, when Jurgen Klopp was asked if he understood the new rule about only one person allowed next to the pitch at any one time, he answered:

“I think it is only a problem for one team – Newcastle.”

As always, instead of challenging this embarrassing reply, the sycophantic media instead laughed along, rather than confronting Jurgen Klopp about the way he has behaved on the touchline.

For any Newcastle United fan getting upset about this Klopp latest, they need to change their perspective.

NUFC supporters should be absolutely loving this, that so early in the season Jurgen Klopp making clear that the pressure is already getting to him.

So much so that he has to use his pressure valve to try and ease it, Newcastle United, to get some easy laughs off his media mates.

The fear is very real for Jurgen Klopp, another season outside the top four and potentially no Champions League qualification once again, can you imagine what he would be like then in 12 months time?

