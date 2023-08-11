Opinion

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool miracle – Wow, Newcastle United need to learn from this

Jurgen Klopp was keen to talk about Newcastle United back in October 2022.

The Liverpool boss looking at the transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp looking at the situations at the two clubs.

Jurgen Klopp declaring – 15 October 2022:

“They (Newcastle United) can do what they want.

“We (Liverpool) have to…make it younger, here a prospect, here a talent, that’s what you have to do.

“Newcastle, there is no ceiling for this club.

“Congratulations.

“Some other clubs have ceilings

Then in January, the Liverpool manager was at it again.

Jurgen Klopp – 2 January 2023:

“We cannot play like Monopoly (in the transfer market)…(we) never did.

“So of course we cannot just spend, we never could.

“That somebody is surprised when I say we will not now just start splashing the cash.

“We never did it (splashing the cash), so that should be really clear.”

Newcastle United need to learn from this .

The Jurgen Klopp miracle at Liverpool.

The manager who never splashes the cash.

Poor Jurgen Klopp, not like that Newcastle United who just spend whatever they want, whilst Liverpool have to survive on loans, free transfers, cheap bargain buys…

You have to laugh.

The likes of Jurgen Klopp literally says anything he wants and not a single journalist questions him, gets the Liverpool boss to justify what he is saying.

Now on Friday morning the very reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic revealing…

‘Liverpool reach agreement with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo for British record £110m. Brighton held auction using midnight deadline. Liverpool highest bidder, Chelsea at £100m. Personal terms a formality and medical planned for Friday in Liverpool.’

Just how does Jurgen Klopp do it?

Expected to build a team costing buttons, jam jars (ask your grandad), fresh air…

So after all the hype and debate about Declan Rice setting a new £105m Premier League transfer record, miracle workers Liverpool come along and smash that with this £110m Caicedo signing. That is over £200m alone on just three players this summer, with Szoboszlai (£60m) and Mac Allister (£38m) joining the Liverpool miracle worker. The scousers even blowing ‘we spend what we want Chelsea’ out of the water.

For example…

I have had a quick look at the signings Jurgen Klopp has made since arriving at Anfield in October 2015, who are still with Liverpool (so this doesn’t even include countless others who have been bought for serious money by Klopp but have since left).

A lot of signings but the 11 biggest buys that Jurgen Klopp still has at Anfield, once this Brighton midfielder is formally announced, appear to be Caicedo (£110m), Nunez (£85m), Van Dijk (£76m), Alisson (£67m), Szoboszlai (£60m), Diaz (£60m), Gazpo (£42m), Jota (£41m), Mac Allister (£38m), Salah (£38m), Konate (£36m)

These are the figures generally quoted, including add-ons, adding up to a total for the most expensive 11 Jurgen Klopp Liverpool signings of £653m.

So how does poor old Jurgen Klopp and his minimal transfer spend compare to Newcastle United?

These are the 11 most expensive Newcastle United players still on the club’s books, once again, including add-ons.

Isak (£63m), Tonali (£52m), Gordon (£45m), Bruno (£41m), Joelinton (£40m), Barnes (£38m), Botman (£35m), Livramento (£35m), Willock (£25m), Almiron (£20m), Wilson (£20m)

Newcastle’s most expensive 11 adding up to some £414m, the Liverpool most expensive 11 costing around 60% more, due to the spending under Jurgen Klopp.

If you then went to the next 11 most expensive transfer fees at the two clubs then that would obviously be even more ridiculously higher at Anfield compared to St James’ Park. You would be talking around twice as much in terms of purchase prices when comparing the two squads.

The thing is, nobody is saying Jurgen Klopp hasn’t done a great job at Liverpool overall.

However, his increasingly desperate attempts to make out that he has achieved this by not splashing the cash, by not paying big transfer fees, is simply embarrassing.

It gets even more excruciatingly embarrassing, when Jurgen Klopp tries to make out that somehow Liverpool are the poor relations of Newcastle United.

As things stand, as well as their most expensive 11 signings costing almost twice as much as Newcastle’s most pricey 11, the Liverpool wage bill is also currently more than twice what Newcastle’s is.

The true miracle of course, is really for Jurgen Klopp, the fact that he comes out with these outrageous statements and yet is never challenged by any journalist. Happy to turn up at press conferences and repeat what the Liverpool boss claims, without ever questioning it.

Of course Newcastle United have spent money these most recent four transfer windows, it was absolutely essential after 14+ years of Mike Ashley neglect, a decade and a half when the spending of Liverpool and the others at the top end spent fortunes more than the Ashley allowed NUFC budget.

The fact remains that all of the self-entitled clubs who see it as their right to dominate, have spent far more on their squads than Newcastle United have, including miracle worker Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

NUFC are still playing catch up, as can be seen when the scousers go out and spend almost twice as much on one player as Newcastle have ever done.

