Jose Enrique draws Zlatan Ibrahimovic comparisons at Newcastle United

The new Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

Former Newcastle United defender Jose Enrique thinks there is a contender at St James’ Park.

Enrique giving Alexander Isak rave reviews.

Jose Enrique speaking to Grosvenor Sport about Alexander Isak and Zlatan Ibrahimovic:

“I think Alexander Isak has everything.

“He reminds me a lot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a way, he is at that kind of level and I love him as a player.

“He is a top player and if he is able to stay fit for the whole season then he will definitely be a game changer for Newcastle and he can help them to achieve things that without him they would not be able to achieve.

“The problem with him comes with staying fit.

“I have known him since his time at Real Sociedad and I remember once going with my brother to watch them live when they had just signed him. Isak came off the bench, and after two or three touches of the ball I thought, ‘wow! This kid has something’; he was only 19 years old at the time as well.

“It’s more about him just staying fit because, and it happened to him at Real Sociedad as well, he always has one or two muscle injuries per season.”

Hmmm, I’m not sure exactly how much notice Jose Enrique was taking when the new / next Zlatan Ibrahimovic was playing for Real Sociedad.

Enrique saying about Isak, ‘It’s more about him just staying fit because, and it happened to him at Real Sociedad as well, he always has one or two muscle injuries per season.’

Well, in actual fact, in his three seasons at Real Sociedad, the Newcastle striker was available for 109 of 114 La Liga matches, in the matchday squad for all 38 in 2019/20 and all 38 in 2020/21, whilst in 2021/22 Isak was in 33 of the 38 La Liga matchday squads.

Jose Enrique on Sandro Tonali:

“For me, Sandro Tonali is a player that will keep growing and eventually he can become world class.

“I don’t follow Serie A too much so I didn’t know a lot about him other than that he did very well at AC Milan for a few years, but I hadn’t watched him properly.

“After seeing him against Aston Villa I thought that he had everything.

“I can see him scoring goals, he runs a lot and he is the perfect style of player for Eddie Howe so I think he can make a similar impact to Bruno Guimaraes when they signed him.

“Tonali is on another level and I really believe that he will be a world class player for Newcastle.”

Jose Enrique on title challenge for Newcastle United?

“I don’t think Newcastle are that far off from being able to challenge for the title.

“Over a whole season I still think it will be Manchester City and Arsenal.

“We will have to wait until the transfer window closes but for me, they still need a top left-back and maybe another centre-back to actually be able to go for the title, but I think even getting top four again would be a massive achievement for Newcastle.

“They will try to go as far as they can in the Champions League and maybe try to win one of the domestic cups.”

