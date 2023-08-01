Transfer Market

Jack Colback gets new club after released by Nottingham Forest

Jack Colback has found a new club.

The former Newcastle United midfielder released by Nottingham Forest when his contract ended on 30 June 2023, now signing for QPR.

For a player who turns 36 in two months time, not a bad deal to land a two year contract at the Championship club, with QPR also having a further year’s option.

Saturday 16 September will see Jack Colback with the chance to meet up with his old Mackem mates, Sunderland the visitors to QPR in the second tier fixture.

QPR Official Announcement – 1 August 2023:

Jack Colback has joined QPR, agreeing a two-year deal, with the club having a further year’s option.

The 33-year-old midfielder has completed his move following the expiry of his contract with Nottingham Forest.

Colback, who began his career with Sunderland before spells with Ipswich, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, brings top-flight as well as Championship experience to Loftus Road and he is ready for the challenge ahead.

“I’m happy and excited to get going,” he said after completing the move. “It will be nice to get the training kit on and get out there with the lads.

“I’m excited to be part of what the manager wants to do here. It was an easy decision.”

Having featured in the second tier with Ipswich, Newcastle and Forest, Colback knows what to expect when the Championship campaign gets underway.

“This is a tough league, it’s relentless,” he said. “I am well used to that and prepared for it.

“Success in this division takes a lot of work, you have to be ready to do the ugly side of the game. That’s the difference between the two levels in terms of the Championship and the Premier League.

“There’s a difference in terms of the tactics, too. In this division you will come up against teams who want to play football a lot, and you will come up against teams who will be in your face and more direct, which is something you don’t get as much in the Premier League.”

Colback made 11 appearances in the Premier League for Forest last season after 46 outings for them as they won promotion from the Championship in 2021/22.

A tough-tackling midfielder who can also play on the left defensively, he added: “You have to be ready for the fight, and if you’re not ready you will be left behind.

“I will bring 100% effort. I feel I have done that wherever I have been. I will bring experience, a calmness on the pitch, a confidence and a leadership.

“What fans want is the players to turn up and give 100% for the shirt. You have to have a pride in what you do, individually and for the team and the fans you’re representing. I have always had self-pride in terms of that.”

R’s gaffer Gareth Ainsworth said: “I am really pleased to bring Jack in. He is a great player and he had one or two other suitors but he chose QPR because he wants to buy into what we are trying to do here, which is great.

“He will add energy and experience to us. He has got quality on the ball, but he has tenacity off it and a winning mentality, which will hopefully be contagious.”

Colback will build up his fitness after training alone following his departure from the City Ground in May, and Ainsworth said: “The last thing we want to do is risk him getting injured.

“Jack will show me this week where he is and hopefully we can get him on the pitch pretty soon.”

