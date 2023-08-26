Opinion

It’s a funny thing… losing

Newcastle United are no different to any other club.

Whether you are talking the manager, the players, the fans, anybody else connected to the football club.

When it comes to losing, they / we are all the same.

The more you get used to not losing, the more it hurts when it happens.

It is just the way that it is.

It is the same if you play local Sunday League football, or in five a side leagues, losing is far tougher to take when it comes along, if you struggle to remember many times in the recent past when it has happened.

Which brings us back to Newcastle United…

2021/22 Premier League – Newcastle United defeats under Eddie Howe from January 2022 onwards:

13 March 2022 – Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

17 March 2022 – Everton 1 Newcastle 0

3 April 2022 – Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1

30 April 2022 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

8 May 2022 – Man City 5 Newcastle 0

(19 Premier League matches played, 9 at home and 10 away)

2022/23 Premier League – Newcastle United defeats under Eddie Howe

31 August 2022 – Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

18 February 2023 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

4 March 2023 – Man City 2 Newcastle 0

15 April 2023 – Villa 3 Newcastle 0

7 May 2023 – Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

(38 Premier League matches played, 19 at home and 19 away)

So if you include the win over Villa this season at St James’ Park, since January 2022 onwards, Eddie Howe and his players had only lost 10 of their last 58 Premier League matches.

Which of course became 11 of their last 59 and sparked an over the top reaction from a vocal minority after that loss at Man City.

In those 59 Premier League games, Newcastle United have only lost to

Man City x 3

Liverpool x 3

Arsenal x 1

Chelsea x 1

Spurs x 1

Villa x 1

Everton x 1

No wonder some NUFC fans take defeat so hard these days!

When it comes to St James’ Park, the shock is even worse, in 29 home Premier League matches starting January 2022 onwards, NUFC only losing three of them!! To Arsenal and Liverpool (twice).

It is good that people feel gutted these days when Newcastle United lose BUT it is then how you react to it, the same with the team.

Nine of these eleven PL defeats in the past 20 months have been to the self-styled ‘big six’ clubs.

The only exceptions being that day when Villa were at their peak and played really well, Newcastle not getting started.

Indeed, the only really bad defeat in these 20 months of Premier League football came in that bizarre Everton match, when they scored with their only serious chance deep into added time, Newcastle failed to take a series of chances and the protestor tied himself to the goal!

So, celebrate the wins and put the defeats into perspective.

Hopefully they continue to hit so hard when they happen BECAUSE they remain so rare.