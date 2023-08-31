Opinion

Italian media rank how difficult Newcastle United will be as Champions League group opponents compared to rest

How much of a threat are Newcastle United in the Champions League this season?

According to the bookies, Eddie Howe’s side are the eighth most likeliest to win the whole thing.

Looking at the generally available odds from the various bookies, the betting gives this order: Man City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona, Man U, Newcastle United.

Ahead of the Champions League group stage to be drawn later today (5pm UK time) in Monaco, Italian media have been ranking the level of difficulty posed to Serie A clubs taking part in the competition.

So this is how Football Italia rates all of the non-Italian clubs, five stars for very best / toughest down to one star for worst / easiest opponent:

Pot 1

NAPOLI

Manchester City *****

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain ****

Benfica, Sevilla ***

Feyenoord **

Pot 2:

INTER

Real Madrid *****

Manchester United, Arsenal ****

Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto ***

Pot 3:

MILAN AND LAZIO

Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, Red Star Belgrade, PSV, Braga **

FC Copenhagen *

Pot 4:

Newcastle United ***

Union Berlin, Real Sociedad, Celtic, Galatasaray **

Royal Antwerp, Young Boys, RC Lens *

So putting that all together, the Football Italia ratings are:

Five stars – Manchester City, Real Madrid

Four stars – Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester United, Arsenal

Three stars – Newcastle United, Benfica, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto

Two stars – Union Berlin, Real Sociedad, Celtic, Galatasaray, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, Red Star Belgrade, PSV, Braga, Feyenoord

One star – Royal Antwerp, Young Boys, RC Lens, FC Copenhagen