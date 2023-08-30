Opinion

It will be a miracle if Newcastle United don’t get relegated…

Life as a Newcastle United fan has always been a rollercoaster.

That is, a rollercoaster with far more scary downs than ups.

Recent times have of course brought a major uplift in both hopes and expectations for Newcastle United fans, maybe dangerously so for some, as their rollercoaster appears to be totally out of control…

Eddie Howe has started the season with the same eleven kicking off in each of the three Premier League matches.

That trio of games producing the one win against Villa and two defeats when playing Man City and Liverpool.

Reading some of the extraordinary comments from Newcastle United fans, it will surely be a miracle if NUFC aren’t relegated!

Miguel Almiron – Apparently he is ‘sh..’ according to some, useless, apart from if he is scoring goals.

Alexander Isak – Can’t play as a centre-forward they reckon, this has been ‘proved’ in the opening matches.

Bruno Guimaraes – Has been ‘shocking’ this season so far, definitely needs to be dropped.

Nick Pope – Should have saved that Man City goal for sure, not as good as we thought he was, last season a one-off.

Kieran Trippier – Is looking a liability now, suspect in defence.

Dan Burn – A joke that he is in the team, definitely needs dropped.

Joelinton – Far too negative, doesn’t try anything creative, looking limited.

Sandro Tonali – Useless against Man City, proves he needs time on the bench before starting regularly.

I know this is the age of immediate reaction and going extreme is essential if you are going to get noticed on social media, but surely, most Newcastle United fans see the above as total nonsense.

For me, any mistake (real or otherwise!), becomes ‘proof’ of whatever.

Players can’t have average matches, or just a dip below the heights they scaled previously, instead they are ‘sh..’, ‘shocking’ or similar.

I’m sorry but I just don’t see this.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team were handed the toughest of early schedules and it was always going to be a hard shift these opening weeks of the season.

Newcastle have actually had the same three results as they had in these three fixtures last season and in my opinion played far better overall than in those three matches in 2022/23, as well as deserving to have had more points. With fair luck we would now be sitting with six points potentially seven, as Man City were restricted to very few clear chances.

The only players who appear to have pretty much escaped over the top criticism this season so far, are Anthony Gordon, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman. Though no doubt if I looked properly I would find supposed Newcastle United fans putting forward reasons as to why they are failing as well.

To be honest, this mindless over the top criticism / abuse was bubbling away last season as well.

Week after week last season, so called NUFC fans really had it in for players such as Dan Burn. Anybody who nothing about the actual performances, results and league positions, would have been astounded to hear he was a permanent fixture in the tightest defence in the Premier League last season, if they’d only listened to the lunatic fringe.

Last season as well, pretty much as soon as Miggy’s goals started to dry up, the vocal minority had their knives out for him. I just don’t get it. Even when it isn’t happening for him going forward Almiron still puts in loads of effort tracking back and generally doing stuff for the team. On Sunday he was ultra unlucky to see a world class Alisson save prevent him scoring, then he ran through the heart of the Liverpool defence and was even more unlucky when only a matter of inches prevented a goal as he did everything right, apart from the ball bouncing back off the post instead of going in.

Also last season, Anthony Gordon was a ridiculous signing, Eddie Howe’s first massive serious mistake. Rather than a 21 year old who had to be got properly fit and in tune with his teammates, before those clear raw ingredients could be moulded into a potent force. No doubt the people giving out that shameful vitriol, are the same ones declaring how excellent he is now.

These Newcastle United players AND Eddie Howe in particular, haven’t become useless overnight.

They just need the backing of the fans and some patience for individuals and as a team, to hit their stride and consistently impress.

I’m sorry but none of the Newcastle United players have been useless this season. I have seen positives in all eleven who have started the three games, but tough opposition and at times maybe the wrong choices made and odd mistake here and there, have meant that when combined with bad luck and fine margins, things haven’t quite gone our way.