Issues with Newcastle United Champions League shirts?

Only a matter of weeks now until we see the players wearing Newcastle United Champions League shirts.

The draw to be made on Thursday 31 August for the group games.

The first game in the group stage will see Newcastle play either on Tuesday 19 September or Wednesday 20 September.

However, in advance of that, hearing of some NUFC fans having issues with their Newcastle United Champions League shirts.

A few readers of The Mag getting in touch, including Jane T from Low Fell (Gateshead), who has had the following issue herself and spotted this from a local (Low Fell) clothing alterations / repair place:

Is anybody else experiencing this problem, if so, let us know in the comments. Plus, what, if anything, the club / Castore shop have done to sort it.

In recent days of course we have discovered (see below) that Adidas are on their way back, set to replace Castore for next season. Interesting to see what will happen with the (physical) club shop then and indeed, whether we will see an expansion and further NUFC (Adidas?) shops added in the region (and eventually, potentially, beyond).

To avoid them competing with his own Sports Direct store, Mike Ashley closed all the other official Newcastle United club shops, leaving just the St James’ Park one.

The Mag – 24 August 2023:

Last weekend we discovered that Adidas will be back as kit supplier to Newcastle United next (2024/25) season.

The ‘leak’ made via an Amazon Prime NUFC documentary episode ‘accidentally’ made available to be viewed, before later being removed.

The Amazon Prime ‘leak’ (see below) indicating that Adidas and Newcastle United will be back together for the first time since 2010.

How about this season though?

Listed below are who each of the 20 Premier League clubs are currently with, before looking, can you name all eight kit suppliers currently working with the 2023/24 PL clubs?

Adidas:

Arsenal, Fulham, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest

Castore:

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Wolves

Umbro

Bournemouth, Brentford, Burnley, Luton, West Ham

Nike

Brighton, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham

Puma:

Manchester City

Macron:

Crystal Palace

Errea:

Sheffield United

Hummel:

Everton

The Mag – 19 August 2023

‘Adidas is set to be the new Newcastle United kit partner.

The German company going to replace Castore.

The news was leaked inadvertently by Amazon Prime earlier on Saturday.

They are currently showing the ‘This is Newcastle United’ documentary and episode two (of four) was released at midnight on Thursday.

However, earlier today episodes three and four were mistakenly added by Amazon Prime, before being quickly deleted.

In episode four the Adidas revelation revealed.

Amanda Staveley, Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani, Darren Eales, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Peter Silverstone seen flying out to close the deal with Adidas.

Claimed to be the biggest commercial deal ever done by Newcastle United, the narrator declaring that it could generate hundreds of millions of pounds for NUFC.

Adidas will replace Castore at the end of this season, so the 2024/25 kits will be when Adidas kick back off with Newcastle United.

The vast majority of Newcastle fans view Adidas as responsible for some of the best ever kits and they partnered NUFC for 15 years from 1995 to 2010.

Mike Ashley then moving the club to Puma from 2010 to 2021, before he did the deal with Castore.

The last ever Adidas kits (until 2024/25) were the ones worn in the Championship winning season of 2009/10, the likes of Jonas Gutierrez (see photo at the top) wearing the NUFC kits in that second tier campaign.’