Isaac Hayden move from Newcastle United to Luton Town has fallen through – Report

It has now been reported that the Isaac Hayden move from St James’ Park to Kenilworth Road has fallen through.

Earlier today, The Mail revealed (see below) that the Newcastle United midfielder had taken his medical on Monday, with a formal announcement of the transfer imminent.

However, the Chief Football Correspondent at Talksport, Alex Crook, now says that his information is that the loan move to Luton Town has fallen through.

If this proves to be true, Isaac Hayden and Newcastle United have until 11pm on Friday (1 September) to sort out an alternative new club for the midfielder.

The Mag – Earlier today (29 August 2023):

Isaac Hayden looks finally to have found a new club.

The Newcastle United midfielder experiencing a very difficult 21 month, that have seen only nine league starts.

They came last season when on loan to Norwich, a season cruelly curtailed with yet another injury and surgery (see below).

Now on Tuesday (29 August 2023) The Mail have revealed that Isaac Hayden is on the brink of completing a move to Luton Town.

They say the Newcastle player went through his medical on Monday and a formal announcement is imminent that the deal has been completed.

No mention as to whether the transfer is permanent or on loan, he currently still has two years and ten months left on his current Newcastle United contract.

Good luck to him and hopefully this time they have got the injury issue sorted for the longer term and he can now get regular football again.

Isaac Hayden releasing this personal statement via his own social media – 4 January 2023:

“Unfortunately I didn’t want to be talking about injury again but it’s part of the game.

“Ever since coming back from the last injury it’s not been 100 per cent fixed.

“Having to aspirate my knee of 50-60ml of fluid every 3 days to be available for games, training twice a week in order for my knee not to swell to the point I couldn’t play on a match day.

“it’s been a soul destroying feeling not being able to play like the player I was a year ago and the player ultimately the club signed, but nobody more so than myself is frustrated at the cards I’ve been dealt since joining Norwich City FC on loan.

“Nobody could have foreseen it or predicated it but that’s football at it’s most ruthless.

“I accept criticism of my performances in games from media / fans etc I’m big enough to take it, but when people question my character / mentality, or if I want to be at the football club and give my all to it I will not accept that.

“The extent myself and the medical staff have been to over the last few months to get me simply available, has been above and beyond.

“However, medically and ethically I had to stop as of the weekend as it was no longer sustainable.

“I just want to thank Mr Tim Spalding for the procedure today to fix the long term problem.

“I look forward to working with the new management staff the club employ and focusing on trying to achieve the aim of promotion which is still very much possible.

“See you soon.”