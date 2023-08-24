Opinion

I would propose a couple of changes for the Newcastle United owners to consider

Two games into the new season and The Mag was asking its readers to rate the start we’ve made on a scale of 1 to 10.

Now, I don’t know about you, but this seems a tad early, so I instead thought how I’d rate the summer more generally; considering what’s happened since Nick Pope’s injury time save ensured we got the point we needed against an atrocious Leicester City team to achieve Champions League qualification back in May.

I’ve focused on transfers, commercial deals and ticketing.

I’ve largely ignored other factors like the largely successful pre-season tour of the States which saw the emergence of talent like Lewis Miley and the possible coming of age of Elliot Anderson. There was also the announcement of the proposal to build a fanzone on the apron of the St James Metro station and the frankly, non-story that emerged during the summer, concerning the potential expansion of St James Park.

To transfers then. The Mag has also recently asked readers to rate the summer transfer window, which from those who voted averaged out at am impressive 8.3 out of 10, which seems like a positive endorsement of the window to me.

On closer inspection, we’ve seen the arrival of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Yankubah Minteh, Tino Livramento and more latterly Lewis Hall, an outlay of €153m, closer to €185m assuming that Hall will be signed permanently for around €30m this time next season. Some very good, young talent in those summer signings and not one of them hasn’t enthused me, even if in the case of Minteh, he’s off to Pay-Bas to ply his trade and we won’t get to see him first hand for a while.

Of course, the window hasn’t all been about players coming to St James’ Park. Using that former (lower) number, since that is what we have actually spent, given the money we’ve received for the transfers of Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood (to a lesser extent, Karl Darlow as well) we have incurred a net €109m in the summer window.

Considering we hit the jackpot last May with Champions League qualification, €109m net doesn’t sound like an awful lot to me. Of course, you must factor in €171m net expenditure last season, together with €131m net expenditure the year before, and that’s ahead of giving any thought to the FFP straitjacket to reach a more balanced view.

Chelsea have continued to spend huge sums of money, and although their commercial income grew exponentially during the Mike Ashley era whilst ours stagnated, they’ve also found a way of prolonging player’s contracts to reduce the amortisation chargeable to their FFP account. I’m not sure if Newcastle United have followed suit, I sincerely hope they haven’t, I really wouldn’t know how to react to the prospect of someone as limited in their ability as Mykhaylo Mudryk being on our books until 2031.

On the commercial front, we’ve now got Sela sponsoring the kit, taking over from ‘No Fun 88’ and the yellow Noon sticker first appeared on the left arm of the black and white jersey last season (although I must admit, the Champions League badge on the right arm looks much better). In addition, Adidas will be making our kit from next season and that will no doubt boost sales as well as bringing in a lot more revenue than the Castore deal. In fact, I’ve seen the Adidas deal described as being ‘the most lucrative in the club’s history’ which bodes well, particularly if the shirt doesn’t disintegrate after one or two washes.

So, the commercials are on the up, which brings me to the thorny subject of ticketing. We’re now paying more for home tickets, whether in the members ballot where £74 buys you the most expensive seat, or because of the marginal increase in the price of a season ticket (although the Under 16 price for the family enclosure remains superb value). Season ticket holders can also transfer their tickets to family and friends, up to a limit of ten times per season, or even offer them for re-sale at 1/19th of the price of the ST through the club, another positive move, I feel. At £37 per season, membership seems like a sizeable amount of outlay unless you can be guaranteed some tickets, but I’m told it’s less than the equivalent elsewhere in the premier league.

As for Champions League tickets, they retail at £55 where I sit, and it’s crazy to think that my son is being charged less for an entire season of Premier League fixtures than the three Champions League group matches. The pricing structure for League Cup and FA Cup tickets also seems bizarre, with FA Cup tickets costing more than League Cup tickets. The hike in prices for the recent friendlies against Italian and Spanish opposition seemed to bomb, both matches failing to attract a full house, with Level 7 remaining closed as ticket sales dried up.

In relation to other aspects of ticketing, the club messed up the arrangements for the members ballots before the U turn that now allows folk a choice between £44 and £74 tickets, as opposed to being allocated the more expensive ticket whether they wanted to pay that much or not.

The handling of away tickets has been even more controversial, where it seems that they’re only available to season ticket holders and are non-transferable, with checks on a small sample at the recent visit to the Etihad giving rise to reports of some fans being refused entry. The furore seems to surround the non-transferable nature of the away ticket, where the club seem to be clamping down on what the NUST have labelled ‘abuse’.

In its annual survey report, the Trust said that priority should be given to those loyal fans who’ve travelled the length and breadth of the UK and into Europe with NUFC, and that allocating away tickets on this basis should continue. However, they caveated this by suggesting that the system for away tickets shouldn’t be abused, which is a nod to the seeming closed shop that’s developed whereby some of those who’ve amassed a significant number of loyalty points have been buying away tickets and moving them on. Whilst it seems this isn’t done with profiteering in mind, it has given rise to a situation where anyone wishing to attend away matches with relatively few loyalty points can’t catch a break. I’ve seen arguments put forward that during CAshley’s awful reign, away tickets regularly went on sale to ST holders with zero loyalty points but irrespective, that was then and right now, demand is outstripping supply.

In relation to away tickets, I would propose a couple of changes for the Newcastle United owners to consider.

First, open sales of away tickets up to members, once ST holders have had the opportunity to buy. This would presumably allow those who’ve bought away tickets from friends or family in the past but not accumulated their own points to finally acquire points of their own.

Second, the club needs to be more open and transparent as to the numbers of away tickets being allocated to club officials, employees and available to corporate entities, thereby ensuring everyone is aware of the amount going on sale to ST holder and members.

Despite some of the problems that seem to have manifested themselves with ticketing, it’s a great time to be a Newcastle United fan.

We got off to a blistering start by blowing Aston Villa away and although our performance at the Etihad wasn’t as good as it might have been, talk of a crisis is surely premature.

The season ahead looks full of promise and the fly on the wall documentary that recently hit our TV screens, shows that the club is now being run in a professional manner, with the dark days of the CAshley era a distant memory.

