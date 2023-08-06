Opinion

I knew St James’ Park entry via Villa ballot was tricky but Sela Cup via digital ticketing was an ordeal…

Day one of the prestigious Sela Cup with Newcastle United.

I have been asked to write an article about my experience of the day but a bit of background before I go into it.

There has been a lot of talk on The Mag about tickets, so let me throw my hat in. I was one of the many that tried to get a ticket for the Villa game in the ballot. Like seemingly everyone else that writes articles or comments on this site, I was unsuccessful.

Last year, I got pretty lucky with my places in the queues and managed to make it to nine home games. In fact, the only two games that I didn’t get tickets for, when trying, were Liverpool at home and Man Utd in the cup final. We lost both of those games and were unbeaten when I was there (betting tip for next Saturday, although I desperately hope that run doesn’t continue).

When the Sela Cup was announced I decided that I would make the journey up from the South West and stay in the North East for a week. I could go to two days of friendlies, work from a friend’s through the week, then go to the Villa game the following Saturday.

However, with the farce that was the announcement around the Villa sale dates, it wasn’t until I made it to Newcastle (after a traffic strewn seven hour drive) that I discovered that I wouldn’t be getting a seat for the opening game of the season.

What do I think about the ballot? Well, it’s only one game and it was bound to be a popular one. My big concern is how many members there may be now. When I jumped into the queue for memberships, I was number 12k of 30k+ waiting. After I had secured my membership, I jumped back in just out of curiosity and the number of people that had been in the queue was 86k.

Okay, some may have been on multiple devices, others may have been logged out and had to start again. Still though, when you consider a lot of people would have been buying more than one membership (I got five for the family) it makes you wonder just how many were sold. It may not be that we have 86k members now, but even if we had 52k, that’s a whole stadium’s worth of fans trying to get tickets most games (with season ticket holders, sports break operators and commercial partners also taking up a large share of the initial tickets anyway).

I don’t mind the ballot idea, in principle. It is the fairest way of doing it. But memberships should have been restricted, as they were last season, to give everyone that had spent the money a good shot of at least securing a handful of tickets throughout the season. I don’t know how the algorithm works and maybe if you miss out one week, you automatically get a higher ranking for the next ballot, but it feels like this is going to be a tough season to get into St James’. Have I spent £134 on memberships just for the right to be disappointed several times this season?

Talking of it being tough getting into St James’, how about that new paperless digital ticketing system? Like many others, I didn’t bother with the first game (Nice 1 Villarreal1) of the day’s Sela Cup festivities. I turned up at the stadium about forty-five minutes before our match and moseyed about. There were thousands of fans still outside.

As I walked past the Gallowgate, the queues for the turnstiles were ridiculous. Each one must have been forty / fifty deep at least. Some were curling around and stretching down the steps.

Fortunately, I was in the East Stand and the queues there were only just in double figures. That didn’t make it quick though. Loads of people were struggling to get in. As I edged closer to the turnstile, I was desperately trying to pick up tips from those ahead of me. The collective dread was palpable. Nobody wanted to be that person that spends five minutes unable to navigate their way past the new ‘improved’ system. This happened to the poor bloke that was just before me. He tried to use his smartwatch to get in, but the screen was having none of it. He tried rubbing his watch all over the screen whilst the guy in the ticket booth helpfully shouted ‘higher’ and ‘lower’, like he was competing on Play Your Cards Right.

He eventually had to get his phone out and do it on there. Fortunately for me, my barcode got me straight through.

I got to my seat just before kick off. It was a shame to see the upper tier empty and patches of empty seats around the stands. The Sela Cup wasn’t a big seller! The pricing was probably wrong on this one. If you were really interested to watch all five games, then £55 probably doesn’t sound too bad. I’d like to know how many actually bothered to turn up for Nice vs Villareal though.

It might have been different had it been PSG vs Barcelona in the first game and then us vs AC Milan in the follow up. That might have justified the price. I certainly would have been keen to get in early to see the likes of Mbappe and Lewandowski.

It was announced that the capacity had been 36,000. Had we sold the package for £30 (it was £30 just for a single day) we might have filled the stadium and then the extra money from food and drink sales would have surely seen us turn over more revenue anyway. A lesson to learn perhaps.

The game itself was decent.

I won’t give a blow-by-blow account but we were much the better side in the first half. Trippier, Tonali and Almiron had some good little moves on the right-hand side and Gordon buzzed around looking eager. Miley wasn’t the dominant figure he was out in the US but he ticked along nicely and didn’t put a foot wrong. I think that lad will get some minutes this season. At the age of 17 training around players with the class and professionalism that we have, he could have a massive future.

The player that impressed me greatly was Elliot Anderson. He was outstanding. Whether taking players on, finding clever passes, or winning back the ball, he was everywhere. He almost had an assist in the first half. After ploughing forwards, he could have taken a shot from the right-hand side of the box but instead had the presence of mind to cut back, roll the ball across the box. Isak dummied and Gordon crashed his shot against the post. In the second half I thought Anderson was even better. I genuinely think he has a real shot of starting against Villa.

We all expect a midfield three of Tonali, Bruno and Joelinton but just remember how Howe likes to ease players in. I know Tonali has had a few games in pre-season but that doesn’t mean he’ll be an instant starter. I remember suggesting last season that Botman might be eased in and got a lot of stick for the suggestion, due to the pre-season Botman had had. However, Eddie resisted the urge to chuck him straight in and he only made his debut as a 93rd minute substitute against Forest. He only started the following game as Targett had picked up his injury. Of course, from then on, he was a mainstay, but he might have had to wait another couple of games to get that first start if fate hadn’t intervened.

New players coming in under Eddie Howe typically serve a brief apprenticeship before they earn a start. Isak only got straight in as Wilson was injured. Wood likewise went straight into the first team for the same reason. Burn didn’t play any part in his first game and then came in for an injured Lascelles in the second match. Gordon had to wait ages for his first start. The only exceptions have been Trippier who is just an exceptional individual in every way and then Targett and Pope. Pope is a goalie and Targett was our only decent option at left back.

With Willock and Longstaff not fully fit I think it’ll be Tonali or Anderson to start in the middle. If it is Tonali that gets the nod, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Anderson out on the left instead, although he faces stiff competition from Gordon (Barnes less so, see comments on easing in) and even Isak, if Howe decides to start Wilson through the middle. Isn’t it nice not having a team that picks itself anymore?

Anyway, a well taken Almiron goal put us 1-0 up at the break. Fiorentina had barely been in the game but did sky a couple of half decent chances.

I went down for a beer at half time and queued for most of the break, only to find out that new singing-and-dancing-electronic-only St James’ Park, wasn’t selling their goods electronically. It was only after the game that I’d heard that a message had gone out that they’d be cash only. So much for my planned festival of food and beer.

The second half was a bit tetchier. Fiorentina spent large portions of the half camped outside our box but didn’t have the quality to break us down. As the clock wore down, we grew into it again with Anderson particularly driving the team forwards. Almiron had a one-on-one saved, Gordon blasted over from close range, but Isak managed to get a second. Making one of his trademark (can we call them that yet?) runs off the left wing he won a corner and that corner was plopped right onto his head to finish the game off.

A strong showing from our lads. When you consider that Tonali, at the age of 23, was the elder statesman in our midfield, bodes very well for the future.

Anderson 20 and Miley 17 made up a midfield three that massively outplayed their counterparts. When you consider Gordon on the left is only 22 and Isak still 23, it made 29-year-old Almiron look like a relative pensioner in that midfield / attack combination. We are building something promising here.

After the full time whistle, fans poured out of the stadium. I waited until the stands had mostly cleared and then headed to the bar, hoping I could use my card this time. I was 25p short of being able to buy a pint in cash. Fortunately, I was successful now with my card and ordered two pints to make up for lost time. The place was empty by then, so I watched the TV screen and sipped my lagers until the ladies kicked off. It was a shame seeing how few had stayed on for the women’s match. We’ve supported them magnificently when they’ve had league games at St James’, I’d hoped more would have hung around for this one. I appreciate it was a nothing game and everyone had already watched at least one other match, but there can’t have been more than a few thousand patched about.

In the East Stand there was a fairly good group and some lads ensured chants were sung. If the men had been the better side in their game, the NUFC women were absolutely dominant. A 3-0 win but it could have easily been seven or eight. The good thing about the small crowds was that I got a pint at half time with no queue and using the toilets was, pertinently, a piece of pi..

Two games taken in, five goals scored and none conceded.

Today I’ll be making my way back up to see if we’ll secure the Sela Cup. The games mean very little of course, it’s just nice getting to see all the players. Who knows when I’ll get that opportunity again.

Lots of lessons to be learned on the digital ticketing before the big clash next weekend. Howay the lads and lasses.

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0 – Saturday 5 August 2023 3.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 39, Isak 81

Fiorentina:

Newcastle team v Fiorentina:

Dubravka, Trippier, Botman, A Murphy, Targett, L Miley (Parkinson 80), Tonali, Anderson, Almiron (Turner-Cooke 88), Isak (Ndiweni 88), Gordon

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Smith, De Bolle, Carlyon, Savage, J Miley, Diallo, Hackett, Huntley, McArthur

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

