Opinion

I hope the Newcastle United owners don’t go down the West Ham route

Back in 1980, I was watching the punk band Total Chaos at The Garage off Worswick Street with my mate (and fellow Newcastle United fan) Mark Carroll.

Surrounded by kids sniffing glue from Listen Ear 45’s plastic bags and drinking cheap cider from the offy.

Later it was The Station in Gateshead with Big Toot and his little brother Scruff.

With Newcastle United, Me and Mark had spent the early seventies in the Popular / New / East Stand, by the early eighties we were in the alternative punk / political scene. Him and me with Big Toot and others founder members of the Newcastle Anarchist Group (NAG) and marching under our black banners through Newcastle along with other Socialist / Communist groups on May Day.

Wind the clock forward some forty plus years and here I am in London. Still with the Anarcho-Communist beliefs, but also, with a lifetime one might say, of supporting Newcastle United.

Turning up randomly to games over the years. Meeting new people while travelling to games and paying in – but then Sky and the Premier League came along.

This was simultaneous to the Halls takeover and similar to today, getting into St James’ Park suddenly became a challenge.

A League Cup game against Man U and unable to get a ticket in the home end, I purchased a Man U ticket in the West Stand paddock. Cue Newcastle goal and me in a brawl with scummy Man U fans before being dragged out by stewards and ejected from the ground by police.

All this while my season ticket holding mates above me in the seats, from Kenton, Gossy and Kingston Park, were singing songs which would now get you arrested, or at least ejected from the ground. Give dues to the lads above me in the rowdy Milburn stand as it was, as they would regularly give me a seat there when I was back in Newcastle.

With the redevelopment of the Milburn stand this hardcore of season ticket holders (my lifelong mates) were dispersed and offered poor alternatives (Level 7) They subsequently quit and few have returned, preferring game by game, if possible, over the years.

So today, the current Newcastle United owners, have made a mess of ticketing this season in my opinion.

I fear that current season ticket holders could also end up squeezed for financial gain. Whilst genuine supporters like me will not get to see the team we love, unless we cough up the pounds to outside agencies.

Let us just hope that the current Newcastle United owners do not disrespect supporters, like my mates were disrespected with the development of St. James’ Park back in the day.

The recent ticketing debacle does not bode well but at least the Newcastle United owners are getting it right on the pitch. I think everyone will agree that that is the most important thing to all of us.

The club however, is nothing without the supporters, as Ashley eventually twigged when people jacked in their season tickets and he was forced to realise that his time was up.

I am certain the current Newcastle United owners understand the power of the St James’ Park crowd and how it is such a potential force. Having said that, at what point will our current owners discard the hardcore support for financial gain?

I have said it in an article before, that the West Ham owners see their hardcore support as “legacy supporters” – I really hope our owners are not in the same mindset as West Ham’s.

Our support has been pivotal in our upward trajectory and will be part of any success on the field.

The punk band UK Subs claimed 1980 was a “Brand New Age” but I believe 2023 is a brand new age for our club. I just wish / hope me and my son can be part of it and witness it first hand.

