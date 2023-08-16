Opinion

I didn’t see what they saw in Anthony Gordon…

In Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth we trust, but I didn’t see what they saw in Anthony Gordon and still saw nothing hugely exciting in his first half season wearing black and white stripes, that would justify the price tag.

That said, he was the surprise package of the under UEFA European Under-21 Championship winning the Player of the Tournament!

And has also started to look the part in pre0season, following this up with a very decent first game back against Villa.

So maybe that’s why I am not a football manager…

When I watched Harvey Barnes play last season, he seemed to be too easily bullied off the ball. I suspect that Eddie Howe will be putting him on the same Popeye diet that they got Joelinton on. He scored a great debut goal and I will watch with interest to see how that develops.

As for the departure of ASM: I have shed a little tear but every football fan knows that players come and players go.

That said, in modern times where footballer players only have limited allegiance to a club, it’s refreshing to read ASM’s parting shot and subsequent comments.

In five years time we’ll have a completely different squad and talking about new fan favourites: maybe Bruno will be club captain and not getting so much game time, while someone else is the on pitch captain.

I never bought into the Jamaal Lascelles narrative that he was waiting for a phone call from Gareth Southgate to jump on the plane to Russia.

Nonetheless, he’s been a tremendous servant for the club, who despite his age had the cajones to take on the older slackers in the dressing room and was awarded the captaincy because of his spirit and determination.

I love ASM but I have huge respect for JAM, as Trips likes to call him. In pure footballing terms they’re two different ends of the spectrum. ASM is a mercurial talent but prone to giving the ball away at inappropriate moments, whereas JAM is prone to giving the ball away at inappropriate moments. That said, if you don’t do anything you can’t give the ball away! So at least they were trying.

The big problem with ASM is that he is more of a wide forward, than an out and out winger who can regularly pass players and deliver pinpoint crosses into the box.

Our club captain is a solid bottom of the EPL top of the Championship defender whose best contributions to the team last season were off the pitch. Telling, that Eddie has chosen to make him club captain again this season.

I hope that his loyalty to the club is rewarded in some way when the time for separation comes.

I suspect a tax free Saudi mega salary will not be on the cards: otherwise Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser would already be there.

We are now at one of the first crossroads in our renaissance. Having achieved Champions League football ahead of schedule, the financial projections have had to be redrawn and many people’s expectations have been that we would be shopping for established European stars.

With FFP the odds were stacked against us doing that.

And with so much emerging and not yet established talent being hoovered up by our competitors for vast sums, perhaps Eddie and Dan have chosen to look elsewhere. That said, even after one match, Tonali is beginning to look like he could be the bargain of the current transfer window.

Football is a little like alchemy. The mixing of various seemingly unpromising ingredients can sometimes produce unexpected results.

It’s obvious that, unless there’s some interesting loan signings, the younger players have been blooded on the USA trip with the intention of filling the gaps that will come from injuries and needing to rest players.

Aside from active in game rotation I fully expect to see a very youthful side in the domestic cups.

Just remember though, as Alan Hansen famously once said, “you can’t win anything with kids.”

