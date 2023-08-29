Opinion

I can’t believe I am having to defend Eddie Howe

I don’t think any of you will need reminding of exactly what Eddie Howe walked into, back in November 2021.

A club that had been wrecked by Mike Ashley after 14+ years of his ownership.

A squad that hadn’t won a competitive match in six months, was seen as heading for guaranteed relegation, was totally demoralised and not even fit enough for purpose, the very first Eddie Howe job to get his inherited players properly fit, after over two years of Steve Bruce.

As Newcastle United fans, we would all surely say that Eddie Howe has done an incredible job… wouldn’t we???

What sparked me into action was seeing some of the comments following Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool (which came after the 1-0 loss at Man City).

I thought I would do a bit digging.

Eddie Howe took charge of his first NUFC game on 20 November 2021, the 3-3 at home to Brentford in the Premier League, so I thought it only fair to give him seven weeks bedding in time before judging him at Newcastle United, so here are the stats on all games played since 8 January 2022, these past 21 months.

Eddie Howe Newcastle United matches since 8 January 2022:

2021/22

Premier League:

Played 19 Won 12 Drawn 2 Lost 5

Friendlies:

Played 1 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 0

2022/23

Premier League:

Played 38 Won 19 Drawn 14 Lost 5

Cups:

Played 8 Won 6 Drawn 0 Lost 2

Friendlies:

Played 10 Won 8 Drawn 0 Lost 2

2023/24

Premier League:

Played 3 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 2

Friendlies:

Played 6 Won 4 Drawn 2 Lost 0

Complete Eddie Howe NUFC record since 8 January 2022:

Played 85 Won 51 Drawn 18 Lost 16

A staggering 51 of 85 matches won, a massive 60% seeing Eddie Howe and his players victorious.

Only 16 defeats in these last 85 games / 21 months, only 18% of them lost.

Remember, this was a club and team that had become to see defeat and failure as almost inevitable under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Breaking the defeats down, there are eleven losses to ‘big six’ clubs, two friendly defeats away from Tyneside to Mainz and Benfica, a loss away to high flying Villa who were in their best form for many years, a bit of a freak defeat at Everton scoring with their only serious effort of the game, then the pretty much second eleven losing at Sheff Wed in the FA Cup as Eddie Howe was forced to prioritise Premier League and League Cup glory.

Only four Premier League matches lost these past 21 months at St James’ Park.

Bottom line is that Eddie Howe has increasingly made Newcastle United ever tougher to beat AND far far more likely to win.

A quite incredible turn around and progress these 21 months.

Losing by a single goal away at the best team in the world and then a bit of a freak win for Liverpool when so many small margins went in their favour and against NUFC.

This does not mean Newcastle United are suddenly useless and Eddie Howe hasn’t got a clue!