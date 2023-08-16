Opinion

I asked ChatGPT who the top 10 greatest Newcastle United players were – Intriguing answers

For those of you who are unfamiliar with ChatGPT, it’s a sophisticated software that functions like the librarian of Internet as of September 2021, allowing you to ask any question on any topic.

However, when you ask ChatGPT a question, instead of staring over the top of her glasses in disgust telling you that all books on English history begin with 942, as if even the least ambitious 10 year old should have the Dewey Decimal System memorized before grade 5, it actually gathers, summarises, and writes a response in understandable language, much more like a brilliant younger sibling that you promise to include next time you go out with friends. For factual questions, the accuracy of the responses can be easily validated.

However, I was recently asked to evaluate subjective responses of ChatGPT. After an afternoon of subjective questions, I concluded that, while I agreed with the computer most of time, my agreement or disagreement was nothing more than one person’s opinion verses the whatever pre- September 2021 sentiment the algorithms behind ChatGPT scrapped from the Internet.

So who was right?

I decided the only way to find out was to compare the computer’s responses to a large group of knowledgeable people that would take the time to respond to subjective topics.

Naturally, I turned to questions about Newcastle and English football.

Below is my first question and the ChatGPT responses to it.

Question: Who are the Top 10 greatest Newcastle United players and why?

ChatGPT

Determining the “greatest” players for a club like Newcastle United, with such a rich history, can be a difficult task as it’s subjective and can depend on various factors such as longevity, individual skill, influence on the team, and success during their time at the club. However, here are ten players who are often celebrated as some of the greatest to have played for Newcastle United:

1. Alan Shearer: Shearer is Newcastle United’s all-time leading goalscorer and one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history. He joined his boyhood club in 1996 and scored 206 goals in 404 appearances over a 10-year spell.

2. Peter Beardsley: A wonderfully gifted forward, Beardsley had two successful spells at Newcastle, playing a key role in the club’s successful period in the mid-1990s.

3. Jackie Milburn: Known as ‘Wor Jackie’, Milburn is a Newcastle United legend. A prolific forward, he scored 200 goals in 397 appearances for the club in the post-WWII period.

4. Kevin Keegan: Keegan was a dynamic forward whose influence went beyond his playing days. He had a successful spell as a player in the early 1980s and later returned as manager, leading the club to the Premier League and challenging for the title in the mid-1990s.

5. Bobby Moncur: The last Newcastle captain to lift a major trophy (the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969), Moncur was a classy and reliable centre-back who spent over a decade at the club.

6. Shay Given: The Irish goalkeeper was a stalwart for Newcastle, making over 450 appearances in all competitions. His consistent performances between the posts made him a fan favorite.

7. Paul Gascoigne: Although his time at Newcastle was relatively short before moving to Tottenham, ‘Gazza’ is considered one of the club’s greatest talents, renowned for his technical skills and creativity in midfield.

8. Hughie Gallacher: A prolific striker in the 1920s, Gallacher helped Newcastle to a league title in the 1926-27 season and is considered one of the finest players in the club’s history.

9. Gary Speed: An influential figure in the heart of Newcastle’s midfield, Speed was known for his work rate, leadership, and ability to contribute important goals. His impact at the club was such that he’s still fondly remembered by fans.

10. Rob Lee: A key player during the Kevin Keegan era, Lee was a dynamic central midfielder who combined goal-scoring ability with tireless work in the middle of the park. His influence was vital in the successful Newcastle team of the mid-1990s.

These Newcastle United players are celebrated for their skill, contributions to the club’s success, and the connection they formed with the fans. Many are local heroes who lived the dream of starring for their boyhood club, adding to their legendary status.’

