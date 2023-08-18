Opinion

I applaud Newcastle United players taking the knee

A while back I had an article published that highlighted the supposed racist symbolism of both the Manchester clubs’ badges.

A lot of people got riled by it, even though it was not me that was calling for the badges to be changed (I simply drew attention to the discourse) but that of the lifelong Man City supporter who is the editor of the Voice. A well renowned mouthpiece for the black British community.

On Saturday, Newcastle and Villa players took the knee.

As did many other teams, including Burnley. The Burnley manager was “disappointed” that Burnley supporters had booed the taking of the knee. Previously they (Burnley fans) had paid for a banner to be towed over the Etihad that said white lives matter. My Burnley mate said to me at the time “it’s just embarrassing Greg.”

If I had been lucky enough to get a ticket for the Newcastle game against Villa, I would have been standing and applauding the players for making a visual statement against racism. A statement going out to millions of people watching on TV. Our multi millionaire superstars on the pitch sending out a simple message about racism.

Well, if you look at football as an industry, you will find that it far outweighs many other industries in the number of employees who are black. You can research this one but trust me the facts are there.

The taking of the knee has been dismissed by some black players, most notably Zaha, recently of Palace. Not taking the knee a noble act, standing up with dignity but missing the historical symbolism, or maybe not.

I for one applaud Newcastle United players taking the knee, raising awareness in support of all black and ethnic minority people.

With the first game of the season done and the Villa smashed, I had previously referenced seventies punk band UK Subs who sang about nineteen eighty being a “Brand New Age” but I said for Newcastle, this coming season is the start of a brand new age of success on the pitch.

Other contributors to The Mag have referenced bands from the nineteen seventies and eighties (Tears for Fears for one) with quoted lyrics, which I thought provided a great read. Newcastle United are in the process of building a squad for the future, and spending relatively big money for their age on players such as Lewis Hall.

Me and my son had the great pleasure of seeing a Newcastle team of youngsters playing Crystal Palace at our local club in South London at Champion Hill. The star man (Kid) that evening was Lewis Miley, sixteen years old and bossing it and scoring two goals.

I referenced Sham 69 in one article I wrote a while back with a famous lyric – but the line I assume was lost on readers as there were no comments. Today, having failed in the second ballot to acquire tickets for me and my son, I have been listening to the Jimmy Pursey of the twenty twenties, Bob Vylan. A young man voicing the despair of the inner cities and the current self-inflicted political ineptitude around us, “You can read Karl Marx till you’re blue in the face, but if you’ve never left home with a tool at your waste” “Don’t you chat to me about the rising of the working class. It’s long overdue I know, but we’re too busy working hard” “Dream big kid, dream big (dream big)”

“Dream big kid, dream big (dream big)” Me? I am dreaming big, but all thanks to our Newcastle United kids!

