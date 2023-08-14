Opinion

I am predicting Harvey Barnes to be first to repeat this record of Bobby Dazzler

I have always been in awe of Newcastle United’s left wingers down the years.

The good ones definitely outnumber our right-sided heroes.

On the right hand side of the pitch we’ve had the likes of the lightning fast and workmanlike Stewy Barrowclough in the 1970s. Ruel Fox and Keith Gillespie were Kevin Keegan signings in the 90s and Robert Lee was initially played as an unorthodox right-winger. Lee knew the way to goal and who can ever forget his hat-trick of headers away against Royal Antwerp in 1994.

Nobby Solano made up for a lack of pace when dispatched on to the right by being technically very clever. He was also another player like Lee, who was a more than handy goal contributor.

However, now back to Newcastle United’s left sided attackers.

I was brought up on tales of our extremely skilful 1950s goalscoring left-winger, Bobby ‘Dazzler’ Mitchell.

Bobby plundered well over a hundred goals for his beloved black and whites, winning three FA Cup Final winners medals along the way.

My own first hero in our Number 11 shirt was the little rascal Terry Hibbitt who could place a football on a sixpence from 50 yards.

Terry’s successor was Tommy Craig, who soon also endeared himself to the Gallowgate faithful with his guile, graft and rocket shot.

The mercurial Chris Waddle was in the Mitchell mould and could score goals to go with his natural flair.

David Ginola was primarily right-footed but could beat a right-back with elegant ease on the outside or cutting in. Although not a prolific scorer, he scored some spectacular goals in the black and white stripes.

The maverick Laurent Robert was a regular and spectacular goalscorer for the Toon.

Jonas Guitierrez was another right-footed player who preferred it out on the left. He may well have famously saved us from relegation, with a dramatic late deflected effort against West Ham in 2015, but Jonas also scored a few superb goals for his beloved United.

Hatem Ben Arfa was a master dribbler with a wicked turn of acceleration. Some of his goals have been written into Geordie folklore.

Allan Saint-Maximin did score some wonderful goals, but was similar to Hibbitt, Ginola and Jonas, in that he was always more likely to be providing ammunition for our other forwards.

Young Anthony ‘Flash’ Gordon has also recently began receiving the plaudits for his silky and determined contributions, although he clearly hasn’t been bought only to be an out and out left-sided attacker.

That role is going to be occupied by Harvey Barnes more often than not, and this lad is going to not only provide the bullets for others, but is also going to make a very significant goalscoring contribution.

He is an ice cool finisher with either foot and if Harvey Barnes is at Newcastle United for the next six seasons, I won’t be surprised if he scores anywhere up to between 80 and a hundred goals. I really think he is that good.

His record at Leicester City is already nothing to be sniffed at and at Newcastle he is now going to be playing in a team that perpetually creates chances for opportunists like himself.

We are now surely going to be competing in Europe on a regular basis and playing more games in the domestic cup competitions.

So I’m going to stick my neck right out and say that Harvey Barnes could just be the man, to be the first winger since Bobby Dazzler, to get into treble figures in Newcastle United’s history.

