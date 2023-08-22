Opinion

How would you rate this summer 2023 Newcastle United transfer window after final signing of Lewis Hall? Vote now

The question we are asking NUFC fans today is – How would you rate this summer 2023 Newcastle United transfer window after the final signing of Lewis Hall?

Eddie Howe had said that if Lewis Hall was brought in, then that would complete the incoming signings, unless injuries changed that.

The 18 year old left sided player finally confirmed on Tuesday morning as having signed for NUFC.

Eddie Howe talking about Lewis Hall signing – 22 August 2023:

“I’m delighted to welcome Lewis to Newcastle United.

“He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it’s very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for their tireless work to bring in the players we have.

“A lot of time, effort and resource goes into a transfer window, but we have a real togetherness at all levels here and I appreciate that teamwork and support.”

So that makes the incoming transfer deals this summer:

Yankuba Minteh

Sandro Tonali

Tino Livramento

Harvey Barnes

Lewis Hall

Please rate this Newcastle United transfer window, marks out of 10:

***The poll is now closed – Please go HERE to view the reults.

Many thanks for taking the time to vote, we will bring you the results on Wednesday.