Opinion

Here are six reasons for Newcastle United positivity

It has been a while since I’ve sent anything in to The Mag, it has all been a bit too positive with Newcastle United and I’ve had nothing to moan about…

The reaction to yesterday’s utterly bizarre defeat to Liverpool has really surprised me though.

Yes – you would expect to win the game playing against 10 men when you’re already 1-0 up.

Yes – Alexander-Arnold probably should have been sent off for a 2nd yellow.

Yes – I’m gutted that we didn’t find a way to hold on.

Yes – I’d hoped for more than three points after three games too.

However, a bit of perspective is definitely needed.

I’m not talking about comparing us to the Mike Ashley era – but just to last season. I hope everyone remembers that season – the good one we’ve just had where we finished 4th and got to a cup final. In that season when we played Villa and Liverpool at home and Man City away we got three points, and had a goal difference of 0. This season we also have three points and have a goal difference of +2, so there’s actually a marginal improvement to be seen!

It’s a measure of how far expectations have changed under Eddie Howe that we’re disappointed to lose to Man City and Liverpool! The fact that I heard people leaving St James’ Park after the Liverpool game suggesting Howe should be sacked is ludicrous and I hope that it’s simply one or two bank holiday beers too many, rather than a serious opinion!

The coming week is an exciting week where we finally get to find out which three Champions League teams that Newcastle United get to play against. At the end of that is an important game away to Brighton (0-0 last season if we’re keeping the comparison thing going).

Villa, City, Liverpool and Brighton was always going to be a tough start to the season. I doubt many people seriously expected more than four points from them in a best case scenario, three is a par score for those games.

After the international break Newcastle United have a much kinder run of fixtures:

Brentford (h)

Sheff Utd (a)

Burnley (h)

West Ham (a)

Palace (h)

Wolves (a)

I’ll reiterate, it’s deeply disappointing to not have made Liverpool look silly on Sunday, but it’s gone and I’ve all confidence that Eddie Howe will have learned a lesson or two from Klopp and we’re going to get loads of points from the six games listed above.

Onwards and upwards and let’s try and enjoy the ride that is 2023/24!

We’ve got some of the best players I’ve ever seen play for us, we get to play against some of the best teams in Europe, and there’s a chance that this could be the one where we finally get one of those shiny pot things to wave about!