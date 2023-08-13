News

He has the arrogance of Pirlo – Pat Nevin

Pat Nevin was at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The former Everton and Scotland winger working for BBC 5 Live.

Pat Nevin witnessing some opening statement from Newcastle United to kick off the season.

The best thing of all though, was that despite hammering Aston Villa 5-1, it was the away side who were flattered by the scoreline and much of the time Newcastle appeared to be still in second gear. So much more to come.

One player in particular that Pat Nevin thinks there is far more to come from, somebody who was only making his first ever competitive appearance in black and white.

Pat Nevin speaking to BBC 5 Live:

“Newcastle fans are going to like Sandro Tonali if he keeps on playing like this.

“If you look at him and Guimaraes in midfield, that is a spectacular partnership.

“Tonali was absolutely everywhere.

“He has a confident arrogance about himself.

“Just everything he does – his crossfield balls, his comfort and confidence on the ball – he has the arrogance of [Andrea] Pirlo on the ball.

“He looks like the absolute complete midfielder.

“Everyone else was running around at top speed and he just seemed completely in control at every moment.”

I couldn’t have put it better myself.

I have always thought Pat Nevin to be easily one of the few pundits with any decent levels of integrity and not just because he had such positive words about Newcastle United on Saturday.

The most recent example of him not just lazily following the rest of the pundits and instead prepared to say something out of step with the herd, came ahead of the season, when BBC Sport asked 26 of their TV and radio pundits to predict the Premier League top four for the 2023/24 season…

As you can see, apart former NUFC players Given and Waddle, only Pat Nevin and Lindsay Johnson selected Newcastle United as one of their four choices. This despite the fourth place finish last season and the third best PL form in the second half of the 2021/22 season.

Obviously it is only one game, thirty seven still left to go in the league, however, I bet a fair few of these BBC Sport pundits above will already be wishing they had been brave enough to come up with their own choices, rather than just going along with the mainstream, who are clearly desperate for Liverpool and Man Utd to be in that top four.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

(Unai Emery reacts to getting schooled by Eddie Howe – Aston Villa hammered by Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Howe’s men batter Emery’s boys in brilliant home victory – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Just look at that Premier League table on Saturday night – Newcastle United at the very top and who knows… Read HERE)

