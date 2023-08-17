News

Has Sandro Tonali been able to settle in at Newcastle United? Callum Wilson gives us an insight

The Sandro Tonali move to Newcastle United caused much debate.

The AC Milan fans devastated and indeed serious questions asked across Serie A, a league not used to losing its best young homegrown players to the Premier League, or indeed any league.

Meanwhile in the UK, we had the usual thing from the media when a player is signed by Newcastle United who they don’t know much about because he doesn’t play in the Premier League every week. The overwhelming response was to question just how good Sandro Tonali is and even if he is decent, just how long will it take him to step up to the levels needed in the Premier League…?

Well, for those who doubted and those who hoped Sandro Tonali would prove a flop at Newcastle United, Saturday provided a perfect response.

Sandro Tonali scoring after only six minutes and going on to be man of the match in a stunning opening day demolition of Aston Villa.

Now Callum Wilson has been giving us a bit of insight into how Sandro Tonali has been settling in off the pitch, as well as on it.

Callum Wilson speaking to the Footballer’s Football Podcast about how Sandro Tonali is settling in:

“He’s come from Milan, it’s totally different football and a totally different culture.

He’s probably born and bred around that area so that’s his team.

“Football moves on so quickly and, ultimately, his ability needs to be showcased in the Premier League.

“He’s quite a laid back, cool character anyway.

“Even off the pitch, you have to get to know him a bit and chat to him to then get a smile out of him.

“There were people saying: ‘He doesn’t want to be there, blah blah blah.’

“But his performance spoke a thousand words.

“He put in a man-of-the-match display, he ran the game from minute one, scored early, you could see his ability.

“When he did score, he was happy and smiling.

“After the end of the game, he was buzzing.

“And then afterwards he was back to his chilled, reserved self.

“It’s difficult for him.

“He’s not got much English at the minute, he’s in a new country learning a new language in a different environment.

“He’s not going to be the Sandro that he is around his own people and his own friends… but that will come.”

