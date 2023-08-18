Opinion

Harvey Barnes signing this summer needs some explaining

Harvey Barnes became the third Newcastle United signing of the summer on Sunday 23 July 2023.

The winger follow Yankuba Minteh and Sandro Tonali into NUFC.

Newcastle United unveiling Harvey Barnes as their latest capture, whilst in the USA for pre-season matches, the winger making his debut as a sub later that day, in a 3-3 friendly with Aston Villa.

Only 20 days later, Newcastle United and Aston Villa met once again. At St James’ Park we all saw six goals shared once again…

Harvey Barnes off the bench again, this time in 22 minutes on the pitch he got an assist for the fourth goal and scored the fifth himself. Not a bad start.

Going back to that day in July, I found it bizarre.

Harvey Barnes declaring (see below), ‘When a club like Newcastle comes knocking, it’s an easy decision.’

The Harvey Barnes signing this summer needs some explaining… in terms of why there weren’t more clubs knocking at the door of Harvey Barnes?

I find it incredible.

Whilst for so many English / British players there is a serious surcharge in terms of transfer fee paid compared to quality / achievement, with Harvey Barnes and a small number of other players, it is the exact opposite. We saw this with England keeper Nick Pope, I still can’t get over the fact that Eddie Howe walked in and picked Pope up for £10m, without other Premier League clubs making significant attempts to rival NUFC.

Even though Harvey Barnes cost almost four times as much as Nick Pope, the £38m is still incredible value, when you look at this summer’s crazy transfer window and what Barnes has already done in the Premier League.

These past four seasons, Harvey Barnes has started 102 Premier League matches and produced 57 direct goal involvements (34 goals and 23 assists), an average of better than one direct goal involvement in every two Premier League starts. How many other Premier League wingers / players can match that?

In those 22 minutes on Saturday, Harvey Barnes simply did what he has been doing these past four years. Using his pace and intelligence, taking opponents on and his direct style seeing him such a goal threat, leading to that assist for Wilson and then the fifth goal for Harvey Barnes himself.

I can only think that a large part of why there wasn’t more interest, is because Harvey Barnes isn’t showy as a player, on or off the pitch.

He just gets on with the job of scoring and creating goals.

Sounds good to me.

Harvey Barnes on joining Newcastle United – 24 July 2023:

“It speaks for itself, it is a massive club.

“You saw last year how successful the team was and you can see them progressing year by year and as a player you want to be a part of that.

“When it got over the line and was sorted, it was a great day.

“I have been at Leicester since I was nine. I have got fond memories and had an amazing time.

“When a club like Newcastle comes knocking, it’s an easy decision.

“It’s a massive club on the up.

“It’s a project you want to be involved in and one you can see will keep developing. I had that gut feeling.

“It was good (to play 20 minutes against Aston Villa).

“I haven’t trained with the team yet and I haven’t done too many sessions (in pre-season with Leicester) so it was good to get the legs going.

“I think that it is an attacker’s dream to come into a team like this.

“It is high paced, it is physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I will certainly suit the style.

“I’m delighted. It’s an amazing club and, for me, it’s a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that’s doing exciting things.

“So I am absolutely buzzing to be here.”

