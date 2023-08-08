News

Harry Rednapp predicts what will happen to Newcastle United this season

harry Redknapp has been looking at the fast approaching new Premier League season.

Only four days until it all starts again for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players.

Taking on Aston Villa in a 5.30pm Saturday kick-off.

Harry Redknapp giving us the benefit of his expertise when it comes to what he thinks will happen this season for Newcastle United…

Harry Redknapp talking to BetVictor – 8 August 2023:

Harry Redknapp asked:

‘Potential contender for the top four again this year is of course Newcastle. They had some season last year with plenty of changes off the pitch but on it they delivered, do you think they can sustain it with European football?’

Harry Redknapp:

“It’s fantastic for Newcastle fans, the Geordies are incredible.

“They have always turned up in their droves through thick and thin, even when they were struggling.

“What they achieved last year with Eddie has been amazing and they’ll only get stronger and better.

“I can only see in the next four years they’ll be a fixture in the top four.

“I think it’s going to be tougher for them but they can still make top four again.

“They’ve got a big chance but it’s their first venture into Europe so it will be tougher.

“A game on a Saturday followed by one in midweek, you’re juggling your squad and it can be more difficult, but I still think they will have a great season regardless of how it goes in Europe.

“As far as the Premier League goes, will they make the top four?

“They might just about miss out but I certainly hope they have a great run in the Champions League.”

I think actually a pretty fair assessment.

One that many Newcastle United fans would share.

Confident of the team / squad performing well again but also accepting that there will be a number of other clubs providing tough competition for a place in the top four.

To be honest though, apart from Man City, you could say this about pretty much any other club that is fancied as a potential contender for top four.

Arsenal were impressive for much of last season but faded badly when it counted and whilst they still ended up second, the six seasons before that they didn’t have a single top four finish. I think they will do well BUT not a case of automatically getting top four again.

As for Newcastle United in the Champions League, it is a reality that apart from maybe Chelsea and Spurs, all of the other clubs that could potentially end up towards the top end, also have European commitments.

All to play for.

