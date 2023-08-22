News

Harry Redknapp – Newcastle United fans couldn’t care two monkeys who owns the club

Harry Redknapp has been discussing Newcastle United.

On this occasion, the former Tottenham boss talking about the club’s supporters and the owners.

Harry Redknapp declaring that Newcastle United fans ‘couldn’t care two monkeys’ who owns the club.

This isn’t a dig at NUFC supporters though.

As Harry Redknapp says this applies to all fanbases, adding that ‘…fans don’t care who owns a club, as long as they’re producing, bringing in better players and the team are winning.’

Harry Redknapp talking to Stats Perform about the Newcastle United majority owners:

“[The Saudis] are not going to mess about, they have got the money.

“They have come in and bought Newcastle United.

“It’s the Saudis that have bought Newcastle.

“Do the Newcastle fans really care now whether they’re from Saudi Arabia or whether they’re Geordies who own the club?

“They couldn’t care two monkeys.

“For them, if they’re winning games and they’re taking a club forward and improving the team – they don’t care, they are just happy.

“Their team is winning, they’ve got good players, the manager’s great, everything’s fine.

“They’re not bothered about who owns the club.

“So I think we’d all get carried away.

“I’ve always said if Saddam Hussein had bought a team, they’d be singing ‘There’s only one Saddam’.

“The fans don’t care who owns a club, as long as they’re producing, bringing in better players and the team are winning.”