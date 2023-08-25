News

Harry Redknapp gives his verdict on Newcastle United

Harry Redknapp has been speaking about Newcastle United.

The former Tottenham boss believes that Alexander Isak is the player to watch and thinks the Sweden striker has got ‘absolutely everything.’

Harry Redknapp says he can’t wait for this Newcastle v Liverpool match to come around and he is forecasting a lot of goals.

He predicts a seven goal thriller BUT this time Newcastle United to be the ones scoring four goals.

Harry Redknapp talking to BetVictor ahead of Newcastle v Liverpool:

“I can’t wait for this, surely we’ll see goals!

“Newcastle didn’t really throw a punch against (Man) City last week but they’re back at home and with those Geordies behind them, they’ll be hard to beat.

“I like the look of the young lad (Lewis Hall) they’ve signed from Chelsea but it’s probably too soon for him to play in this one.

“Liverpool weren’t at their best against Bournemouth last week but they’ll raise their game here.

“The attacking options Klopp has are unbelievable, he’s got five or six lads to pick from. A manager’s dream!

“I remember back in the day those 4-3 thrillers at Anfield, unbelievable games.

“I could be wrong here but I fancy another one this weekend but this time Newcastle will edge it!

“Prediction: Newcastle United 4 Liverpool 3”

One to watch:

“I’m a huge fan of Isak, what a top striker this young lad is.

“He’s got absolutely everything, he’ll cause all sorts of problems for Liverpool.”