Harry Redknapp explains selection of stand out Newcastle United star

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are three players from the game at St James’ Park, including this Newcastle United stand out player.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose this Newcastle United stand out star (and two from Liverpool)…

“My keeper this week has to be Alisson. There were actually a few goalkeepers I could have picked this week but that save from Almiron’s volley has to put the Brazilian in my side.

“He’s a world-class player, and he showed it against Newcastle.”

“I know he was on the losing side but at times against Liverpool Anthony Gordon was unplayable.

“I’ve always liked the young lad, but he needs to add a bit more consistency to his game.

“When you see him in this form though, what a talent he is. He’s an old-fashioned wide man, so direct and always trying to take his man on. He gave Alexander-Arnold so many problems and Trent was obviously lucky to stay on the pitch.

“I was very surprised that Eddie took him off, I think that changed the game.”

“He didn’t start the game but how can Darwin Nunez not be my star man this week, what a performance!

“I’ve always liked this fella; I just think he needs some time to settle. He’s got all the tools to be a top striker though, he’s such a handful. He took his goals brilliantly and sealed what was an unbelievable win for Liverpool.

“That could be a season-defining win for Klopp’s side, and they’ve got Darwin to thank for that.”

Harry Redknapp’s Premier League Team of the Week:

Alisson Becker – Liverpool

Matty Cash – Aston Villa

Joachim Andersen – Crystal Palace

Max Kilman – Wolves

Destiny Udogie – Tottenham

Jarrod Bowen – West Ham

Rodri – Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes – Man U

Anthony Gordon – Newcastle United

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea

Darwin Nunez – Liverpool

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

