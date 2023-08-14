News

Harry Kane asked about the confirmation that Alan Shearer is greatest striker of the Premier League era

Harry Kane enjoyed a great personal 2022/23 season, despite Tottenham falling away and not even qualifying for any European competition, never mind the Champions League.

The striker still managing 30 Premier League goals in the 2022/23 season, only Erling Haaland (36) scoring more.

Turning 30 ahead of the new season, decision time for Harry Kane.

The England Captain eventually forcing his way out of Tottenham and signing for Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane has scored more goals for a single club, in the Premier League era, than any other player.

However, despite last season moving up three places in the overall list (see below), the Spurs forward is still behind Alan Shearer, the NUFC legend still without equal in the Premier League era.

Harry Kane asked about the fact that Alan Shearer is now confirmed as the greatest striker of the Premier League era, with the 30 year old having moved to the Bundesliga:

“People will talk about Alan Shearer and the record…

“I have got plenty of football left in my career.

“For now it is about reaching new levels with this club right now.

“It was always going to be a tough decision but ultimately, I’m a professional.

“I have always pushed myself to my limits and the time was right (to move).

“I have spent my whole career in England and the Premier League, so it may take a bit of adapting to get used to a new league.”

Premier League official site – Greatest ever goalscorers:

260 Alan Shearer (Retired)

213 Harry Kane (Turned 30 on 28 July 2023 and currently playing for Bayern Munich)

208 Wayne Rooney (Retired)

187 Andy Cole (Retired)

184 Sergio Agüero (Retired)

177 Frank Lampard (Retired)

175 Thierry Henry (Retired)

163 Robbie Fowler (Retired)

162 Jermain Defoe (Retired)

150 Michael Owen (Retired)

149 Les Ferdinand (Retired)

146 Teddy Sheringham (Retired)

144 Robin van Persie (Retired)

139 Mohamed Salah (Aged 31 and playing for Liverpool)

136 Jamie Vardy (Aged 36 and playing for Leicester in the second tier now)

127 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Retired)

126 Robbie Keane (Retired)

125 Nicolas Anelka (Retired)

123 Dwight Yorke (Retired)

121 Romelu Lukaku ( Aged 30 and currently trying to find a new club, with Chelsea wanting him gone)

As you can see, the top 20 Premier League goalscorers includes 16 who have already retired.

Only three of the top twenty were still playing Premier League football last season and now only one is any kind of threat to Alan Shearer. Jamie Vardy and Mohamed Salah not going to be catching him.

Only Harry Kane carries any threat, or should I say… DID carry a threat.

Kane turned 30 last month and is 47 goals behind. At this rate, if Harry Kane stayed fit (and stayed at Tottenham / stayed in the Premier League…), fair to assume he could / would catch and pass Alan Shearer in total numbers of goals scored (although the reality is that Alan Shearer should be 70 goals ahead, as he scored 23 top tier goals before the rebranding of the English top league. They don’t count as ‘Premier League’ goals when it comes to the PL record).

However, that is now immaterial, with the Bayern Munich move for Harry Kane formally announced, Alan Shearer can rest easy.

The only threat to his outstanding PL goals record now disappearing and how many years down the line will there be any kind of potential threat to that Shearer record? Erling Haaland has made a canny start BUT still just the 222 goals behind the Premier League era’s greatest ever striker.

