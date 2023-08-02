Transfer Market

Harrison Ashby training with Swansea ahead of formal announcement – Report

Swansea City has been the expected Harrison Ashby destination for some time.

The January signing heading out on loan to get some valuable first team football as he hopes to progress with Newcastle United.

It has been claimed that the Swansea deal is all sorted and the only thing holding up the formal announcement is Newcastle United making a signing of their own in that position, with NUFC having already had a number of bids turned down by Southampton for Tino Livramento.

Now the Swansea Independent are reporting that their information is that Harrison Ashby has already taken his medical and has signed the loan deal for the coming season.

They also add that on Tuesday the Newcastle defender was training at the Fairwood training ground, Swansea’s training facility, before then warming down in the gym.

In addition, they state that Newcastle United have also provided their own personal training plans to Swansea City for the defender.

The first claim / news that Harrison Ashby was training with Swansea, came when another Swansea independent media spotted Ashby’s distinctive tattoos on his arm in a photo gallery released by Swansea, which included that photo featuring another Swansea player as well as Ashby’s arm.

Hopefully, Harrison Ashby spotted down at Swansea is an indication that Newcastle United are close to bringing in a defensive reinforcement (or two) ahead of the new season.

The Swans kick off their Championship campaign with a home game against Birmingham on Saturday.

