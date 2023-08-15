News

Garth Crooks picks Newcastle United duo in Premier League team of the week – Obvious choices?

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two Newcastle United players from the game at St James’ Park.

Obvious choices?

Garth Crooks points out ‘…it was the performance of Sandro Tonali that exposed Villa’s high line. Isn’t it wonderful to see a midfielder playing forward and not continuously sideways or backwards and actually playing team-mates in?’

I can’t disagree with that.

Tonali was outstanding BUT what was/is quite incredible is that so many in the UK media, pundits and journalists, were making so little of the signing and claiming he would definitely need a lot of time to settle and make an impression. Italian international and a key part of the AC Milan that won their first Serie A in many years two seasons ago, then he starred last season in their run to the Champions League semis. All of this whilst other Premier League clubs are paying twice as much for midfielders who don’t even score or create goals!

The other Garth Crooks NUFC choice, the BBC Sport man declaring about Alexander Isak, ‘His first goal against Aston Villa for Newcastle was important, but his second was delightful. ‘

Isak is a supreme finisher but his all round game and movement is just as important. What a player.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle):

“It was only a matter of time before the bubble burst in Unai Emery’s face after such an amazing end to last season’s campaign.

“He loses 5-1 at Newcastle on the opening day of the season and with it his best centre-half. Tyrone Mings suffered a nasty injury just before the break and his departure changed the game for Villa.

“Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon put in a good shift and so did Bruno Guimaraes, but it was the performance of Sandro Tonali that exposed Villa’s high line.

“Isn’t it wonderful to see a midfielder playing forward and not continuously sideways or backwards and actually playing team-mates in?”

Alexander Isak (Newcastle):

“His first goal against Aston Villa for Newcastle was important, but his second was delightful. What exactly was Ezri Konsa trying to achieve, having won the ball from Isak and then trying to roll his foot over the ball in an attempt to show us just how good a footballer he is – and he was the last man? Well Isak made the Villa defender pay a heavy price for his folly.

“This was a decent performance by Newcastle but a poor day at the office for Villa.

“However, I worry for Newcastle this season. The Champions League, while extremely attractive, will have a massive bearing on their season and I’m not entirely sure they have the squad to achieve another top-four finish as a consequence.”

I think for sure Anthony Gordon should have been included by Garth Crooks as well, he was outstanding and caused Villa all sorts of problems.

By the way, I think this was far more Newcastle United taking the opposition apart, rather than simply Villa falling apart (although how Eddie Howe’s team played, did lead to Emery’s side falling apart by the end). Newcastle United set this thrashing in motion by attacking from the first whistle and forcing Villa back, clever play and pressure producing two goals in the opening 16 minutes and the opposition only temporarily saved by the soft goal NUFC allowed them.

I have to laugh at Garth Crooks going on about the Champions League impact. It is the same for all clubs involved in the competition and indeed in any European one (competition), yet ‘experts’ going on as though Newcastle United only have a handful of players they can rely on.

No other Premier League team has a reserve centre-forward of the calibre of Callum Wilson, fifth top scorer in the Premier League last season. Whilst the signings of Tonali and Barnes means Newcastle now have the luxury of being able to play two completely different sets of midfielders and wingers of high quality now.

Eddie Howe has a squad for sure now, not just a first eleven. If he gets this extra defender he wants, then that would really set things up right across the squad.

Quite ironic that Garth Crooks talks about Newcastle not having strength in depth to cope, after Wilson and Barnes came off the bench and tore Villa apart, each of them scoring and Barnes with an assist as well.

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Bernd Leno (Fulham)

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Mario Lemina (Wolves)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

