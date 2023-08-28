News

Garth Crooks picks 3 from St James’ Park in PL team of the week but misses the most obvious

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are three players from the game at St James’ Park.

I am not going to disagree with the three choices made by Garth Crooks, especially the Liverpool keeper.

However, it is a bit of a joke when the best player on show at SJP, doesn’t feature.

Anthony Gordon was outstanding and when subbed on 72 minutes he was the match winner with NUFC leading 1-0.

If that had been how the result stayed, then for sure Garth Crooks would have been selecting Gordon.

What happened after (and before) his substitution regarding other players, doesn’t prevent that truth, which is that Anthony Gordon was player of the match when evaluating each individual. Yes, Nunez proved to be the match winner and Alisson made a couple of outstanding saves, but taking the entire performance of each individual, Anthony Gordon was the stand out.

Garth Crooks explains why he selected these three players from the Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 match in his Premier League team of the week:

Alisson (Liverpool):

“Today was about passion and about believing” – those were the words of Alisson in his post-match interview after Liverpool had beaten Newcastle 2-1 with 10 men.

“The Brazilian goalkeeper made seven saves against the Magpies, a personal record in the Premier League – his best coming from a Miguel Almiron shot which he somehow pushed on to the bar.

“Alphonse Areola was brilliant for West Ham against Brighton and would have made my team under normal circumstances, but what Liverpool achieved at St James’ Park was extraordinary – and that is why Alisson makes my team.”

Joe Gomez (Liverpool):

“The tactical changes made by Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff after Virgil van Dijk’s dismissal was nothing short of genius. Gomez replaced Luis Diaz, who naturally felt aggrieved by the substitution, and was soon joined by Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah to take up the fight and try to salvage a point from the game.

“Well. they did more than that – they won it .

“It’s not often you see five substitutes gel into a team immediately, but these five did. Gomez. who has blown hot and cold in recent seasons, took Van Dijk’s central defensive position after 33 minutes and never put a foot wrong.

“The victory by Liverpool, while devastating to Newcastle, may prove the turning point the Reds have been desperately searching for.”

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool):

“What a performance by Liverpool at Newcastle, whose boss Eddie Howe looked shell-shocked. There seemed to be no way back for Liverpool with just 10 men on the field and 1-0 down. Only substitute Nunez and, possibly, boss Klopp thought there may have been the faintest chance of snatching a point – but in scoring both his side’s goals, what the striker did was stunning.

“I have doubted this lad for some time but it seemed the perilous situation Liverpool found themselves in galvanised everyone associated with the club. Once Nunez equalised, he seemed like a man possessed and desperate to wreck Newcastle’s day. He’s ruined their entire week with his match-winning display.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Alisson (Liverpool)

Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

James Maddison (Tottenham)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

