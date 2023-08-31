News

Gareth Southgate selects Newcastle United stars in new England squad for September 2023 matches

Gareth Southgate has named two Newcastle United stars in his latest England squad.

The England squad announced at 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

No surprises to see ‘never get a club start’ duo Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips the first names in it, whilst Jordan Henderson also stays in the England squad despite moving the the Saudi Pro League.

This is the full England squad for the September matches as per Football Daily:

As you can see, Gareth Southgate naming both Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier in this latest England squad.

Trippier remaining a constant in the squad under Southgate.

A dip in Newcastle United form after the Qatar World Cup and the fact he’d turned 31, appeared to have seen the end of Wilson’s England chances.

The Newcastle United number 9 responded though with 10 Premier League goals in April and May, to get a place back in the England Squad for the June 2023 matches.

Wilson ended up fifth top scorer in the Premier League last season and has scored once this season in 64 minutes of PL action spread over three sub appearances.

The two matches for the England squad in September are:

Saturday 9 September – Euro qualifier away to Ukraine (to be played in Wroclaw, Poland)

Tuesday 12 September – Friendly away to Scotland