Transfer Market

Garang Kuol now set to make loan move after Eddie Howe conversation

Garang Kuol is set to go out on loan once again.

After formally becoming a Newcastle United player once the January 2023 transfer window opened, the 18 year old striker went out to Hearts for the second half of the season.

The player himself insisted he had benefited from the move, having had the chance to train day in day out at a higher level than had been the case in Australia. However, a bit of a disaster in terms of time on the pitch. Garang Kuol only starting one league match for Hearts and playing a total of 197 minutes in the Scottish Premier League and eight minutes in the Scottish Cup.

Back on 25 July 2o23, The Athletic reported that was Garang Kuol set to join Dutch top tier side FC Volendam for the new season, once his work permit was sorted.

The Athletic saying that Newcastle had chosen Volendam because of the Eredivisie’s reputation for developing young players.

Two weeks on from that report from the usually very reliable Athletic but Garang Kuol still not having had his loan move announced.

However, Eddie Howe has made public that he met with Garang Kuol last week and ‘had a really good chat’, with the NUFC Head Coach saying that his understanding is that the 18 year old will finally go out on loan on Friday (11 August).

Garang Kuol was a noticeable absentee from Newcastle United’s trip to the USA, where numerous young players travelled with the first team squad and indeed many of them getting time on the pitch against Premier League opposition in the three Summer Series friendlies.

It has also been reported that Garang Kuol hasn’t been training with the Newcastle United first team at any time since that loan spell at Hearts ends in May.

Putting all the above together, I am assuming (I am no expert but guessing…) that this is all about work permit issues.

The delay in the loan move happening, as well as very likely why Garang Kuol didn’t travel to the USA and isn’t training with the NUFC first team.

Obviously less than ideal that Garang Kuol hasn’t had a pre-season with Volendam (or whichever club he ends up at) and the Dutch club play their first league game this Friday against Vitesse. So the Aussie teenager will be playing catch-up.

No such problems for Yankuba Minteh, after signing for Newcastle he immediately was announced to be going on loan to Feyenoord for the season. He has trained and played regularly for their first team in pre-season and is set to be in the matchday squad when Feyenoord kick off their season against Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.

After Brexit, things have become a lot more difficult for ourselves in the UK, not just when it comes to when we have to queue at airports to go on holiday…

However, Yankuba Minteh moving from Denmark to Holland for work, with both in the EU, meant his loan transfer was straightforward.

