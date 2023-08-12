News

Garang Kuol debut for FC Volendam doesn’t go to plan

The Garang Kuol loan move to Holland was only confirmed on Tuesday.

A delay with the work permit had apparently delayed the transfer to FC Volendam.

However, the Dutch top tier club finally announcing (see below) four days ago that Garang Kuol was with them for the next year.

The Newcastle teenager able to join his new club only three days before the new season kicked off, not allowing him any pre-season with his new teammates.

However, work permit sorted eventually and on Friday night FC Volendam kicking off their league season at home to Vitesse, Garang Kuol named on the bench.

All looked to be going well, as Robert Muhren gave the home side a 10th minutes lead. However, Mathijs Tielemans equalising on the hour mark.

Garang Kuol then getting his first taste of Dutch league football, off the bench in the 66th minute.

However, things not going to plan, as in the 86th minute it was Van Ginkel who scored for Vitesse, condemning FC Volendam to defeat in their opening game of the season.

From a Garang Kuol and Newcastle United point of view, the only big positive is that despite only signing on Tuesday, the 18 year old still got 24 minutes on the pitch last night.

After his very disappointing loan spell at Hearts with only one league start and 197 league minutes on the pitch in total, hopefully Garang Kuol to get plenty of opportunities this season to play and progress.

Next up for Kuol and his new club is an away league match at Go Ahead Eagles next Saturday.

FC Volendam official announcement – 8 August 2023:

Garang Kuol (18) will play for FC Volendam in the coming Eredivisie year. The Australian international, born in Sudan, is loaned from Newcastle United for one season. Last winter, the lightning-fast attacker wrote history by becoming the ninth-youngest player ever to play at a World Cup. With his home country he was eliminated in Qatar in the eighth final by Argentina.

Kuol has been under contract with Newcastle United since January 2023, who took him over from Central Coast Mariners. He made his debut with the club in his home country at the age of 16, in March 2021. Immediately after his arrival in Newcastle, he was loaned out to the Scottish Hearts of Midlothian for a first introduction to European football. The 18-year-old talent can play in any position in the attack. Despite his young age, Kuol has already played 36 official matches (including two at the last World Cup), in which he scored nine times and provided four assists. The Australian received a lot of praise in those duels, including after he stood out in an exhibition game of the A-League All-Stars against FC Barcelona.

‘High on our list for a long time’

Technical director Jasper van Leeuwen is pleased with the arrival of the multifunctional attacker. “Garang has been high on our list for a long time, and now it was time for us to find a good solution with Newcastle. He is a very talented attacker who can play in multiple positions and add things to our game. Especially his depth and directness to the goal are weapons that we can use well. Garang is technically skilled and fast, and also has an eye for his fellow players. All in all, we are very happy with his arrival and we look forward to another good development process.”

Work permit

Kuol’s eligibility to play depends on the ongoing process of obtaining a work permit

