Gabby Agbonlahor predicts what will happen when Newcastle United and Liverpool clash

Gabby Agbonlahor has been speaking ahead of Sunday’s match at St James’ Park.

The former Villa player watched on at the last game at St James’ Park, as the team he supports ‘shared’ six goals with Newcastle United, 5-1 to the home side.

Gabby Agbonlahor predicting another sharing of six goals when Newcastle clash with Liverpool on Sunday…

Gabby Agbonlahor speaking to Talksport – 24 August 2023:

“Newcastle, Liverpool, probably one of the most exciting fixtures for me this season.

“Newcastle, not afraid of anyone, home or away.

“They will go for the jugular.

“And Liverpool look a bit soft in the middle of the park, when trying to get the ball back, breaking up play.

“I feel this can only end one way.

“A high scoring game, like it was back in the day, the good old days of the Premier League.

“I’m going to go 4-2 to Newcastle.”

Interesting also to look back at what Gabby Agbonlahor had to say ahead of the transfer window opening this summer.

Gabby Agbonlahor on what Newcastle United transfer window priorities should be – 9 June 2023:

“I would say Newcastle…

“Go out and get a top top left-back.

“They have got Matt Targett, Dan Burn.

“Dan Burn is a very good left-back but I think his best position would be centre-half.

“You are playing in big European competitions like Champions League, you need a top top left-back.

“So for me I would [for Newcastle United] get a top left back.”

Eddie Howe has said that Newcastle’s transfer business is now completed with the signing of Lewis Hall.

Whether he fits in with Agbonlahor’s idea of ‘getting a top left-back’, who knows?

I would guess not – but yet again Eddie Howe confounding the critics / ‘experts’ in going for a young player full of potential.

Only 18, Lewis Hall looked excellent when playing against Newcastle for Chelsea in the final PL match of last season, interesting to see how quickly he gets his chance in the team?

Indeed, Eddie Howe has started with the same eleven in both Premier League matches so far this season, will there be any surprises on Sunday when the team is revealed?