News

Full Carabao Cup third round draw – Bookies react after Newcastle United get Manchester City

The Carabao Cup third round draw took place on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United and the other European competing teams entering at this stage.

There are 32 clubs left in the competition and the 16 third round ties will be played in the week commencing Monday 25 September.

‘All’ Newcastle United have to do is win three games and then they would be in another Carabao Cup two-legged semi-final.

However, that ‘all’ now includes a third round tie for NUFC against Manchester City, as you can see in the full Carabao Cup third round draw below.

Then I have a look at how the bookies have reacted after last night’s draw.

Full Carabao Cup third round draw

Ipswich Town v Wolves

Exeter City v Luton Town

Aston Villa v Everton

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Sutton United

Bradford City v Middlesbrough

Bournemouth v Stoke City

Lincoln City v West Ham

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Brighton

Salford City v Burnley

Fulham v Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Mansfield Town v Peterborough United

There will be a maximum of 12 Premier League clubs left in the last 16, as four of the ties don’t include any PL teams.

The general odds from various bookies on which club will win the Carabao Cup this season:

7/2 Man City

8/1 Man Utd, Liverpool

9/1 Arsenal

10/1 Chelsea

16/1 Newcastle United

18/1 West Ham, Aston Villa

20/1 Brighton