Full Carabao Cup third round draw – Bookies react after Newcastle United get Manchester City
The Carabao Cup third round draw took place on Wednesday night.
Newcastle United and the other European competing teams entering at this stage.
There are 32 clubs left in the competition and the 16 third round ties will be played in the week commencing Monday 25 September.
‘All’ Newcastle United have to do is win three games and then they would be in another Carabao Cup two-legged semi-final.
However, that ‘all’ now includes a third round tie for NUFC against Manchester City, as you can see in the full Carabao Cup third round draw below.
Then I have a look at how the bookies have reacted after last night’s draw.
Full Carabao Cup third round draw
Ipswich Town v Wolves
Exeter City v Luton Town
Aston Villa v Everton
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Sutton United
Bradford City v Middlesbrough
Bournemouth v Stoke City
Lincoln City v West Ham
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Brighton
Salford City v Burnley
Fulham v Norwich City
Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
Liverpool v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Mansfield Town v Peterborough United
There will be a maximum of 12 Premier League clubs left in the last 16, as four of the ties don’t include any PL teams.
The general odds from various bookies on which club will win the Carabao Cup this season:
7/2 Man City
8/1 Man Utd, Liverpool
9/1 Arsenal
10/1 Chelsea
16/1 Newcastle United
18/1 West Ham, Aston Villa
20/1 Brighton
