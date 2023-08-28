News

Former top referee rules on three controversial Newcastle v Liverpool incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on these incidents in the Newcastle v Liverpool match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at three incidents that happened in the first half at St James’ Park.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about these Newcastle v Liverpool incidents:

Did Van Dijk deserve straight red card at Newcastle?

INCIDENT:

Virgil van Dijk is given a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity after fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the penalty area.

DERMOT GALLAGHER SAYS: CORRECT DECISION

“I think it’s a foul.

“Has he got an obvious goalscoring opportunity? Is he in possession of the ball. Yes, there’s no doubt about that.

“Will he have a clear run on goal? Well, once he gets the ball, he’s going to move towards the goal.

“Is he outside the penalty area? Yes, so the referee has to send him off.

“He gets the ball but he gets the man first, there’s no doubt about that.

“I don’t think anybody can dispute it’s a foul.”

Could the Liverpool captain receive further punishment?

INCIDENT:

Virgil van Dijk exchanges words with the referee before leaving the pitch following his red card, before also displaying his anger towards the fourth official before finally heading down the tunnel.

DERMOT GALLAGHER SAYS: WAIT FOR THE REFEREE’S REPORT

“It depends on what the referee reports.

“There’s no doubt about it. He took a long time to leave the field.

“We’d have to wait to see what the referee had written about the incident on his report – which goes to the FA – and that gets cleared up then.”

Did ref get either Alexander-Arnold (yellow card) calls correct?

INCIDENT:

Trent Alexander-Arnold is booked for throwing the ball away – despite appearing to be fouled by Anthony Gordon – but then avoids a second yellow card for bringing down the Newcastle forward moments later.

DERMOT GALLAGHER SAYS: REF MISSED GORDON FOUL – BUT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD DESERVED SECOND YELLOW

“Alexander-Arnold got very unlucky because it’s clearly a foul by Gordon.

“The referee has been a master of his own downfall there. If he’d have given the free-kick – because it’s a clear foul – that wouldn’t have happened.

“Even if he’d thrown the ball on the pitch, his argument would be ‘I’ve thrown it back to take the free-kick’.

“He was unlucky to get a yellow card there but very lucky to avoid a second one.

“One hundred per cent it’s a second yellow card. It’s a very promising attack. He’s made no attempt to play the ball. He’s got yards of space to go into.

“It’s a yellow card, there’s no doubt about it.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

