Former top referee rules on controversial Newcastle v Aston Villa incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on these incidents in the Newcastle v Aston Villa match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at two incidents that happened in the first half at St James’ Park.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about these Newcastle v Aston Villa incidents:

INCIDENT:

‘Newcastle’s second goal through Alexander Isak was subject to an offside check. No lines here – who is playing Sven Botman onside and why were no lines drawn?’

DERMOT GALLAGHER SAYS:

“RIGHT CALL.

“Burn isn’t offside and he plays it to Isak to score. Botman is in an offside position but doesn’t take part in the move.

“People will say he does because he blocks off Cash but the feeling is Cash ran into him.

“The VAR has to make three decisions:

“Is Burn offside? No.

“Is Botman offside? Yes but not taking part in the move.

“Does he interfere with Cash? He feels no.”

Stephen Warnock:

“Botman shuffles ever so slightly to the side. One step is enough to stop the run. That’s obstruction. But it’s difficult to pick up.”

Sue Smith:

“I thought that was a foul. I thought Cash would have got back in.”

INCIDENT:

‘Emi Martinez rushes out of his box and pulls down Miguel Almiron and is only shown a yellow card.’

DERMOT GALLAGHER SAYS:

“RIGHT CALL.

“It’s the most cynical foul you’ll ever see but he can’t send him off because it doesn’t fall into the criteria.

“He’s not heading towards goal, he’s got players between him. It doesn’t tick the red card boxes.”

Stephen Warnock:

“It’s wrong but it’s right and that’s the frustrating thing about it.”

Sue Smith:

“He knew exactly what he was doing, takes him out – but knows there’s cover behind him.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

