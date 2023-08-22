News

Former Poland assistant manager joins Newcastle United – Kamil Potrykus loving new challenge

Kamil Potrykus has joined Newcastle United.

The former assistant manager of the Polish national team and chief performance analyst at Legia Warsaw, loving the new challenge.

Kamil Potrykus saying that currently, his primary responsibility in his new job at Newcastle United is ‘actively supporting the recruitment department in the selection of players for the first-team level.’

The 38 year old has been speaking to Forbes about his new role at Newcastle United:

“I’m delighted to be here, I have great first impressions.

“Newcastle Upon Tyne is renowned for the warmth of its people, its industrial legacy, and vibrant culture.

“Yet, for someone like me, Newcastle’s essence is perhaps best encapsulated by its football club. The sheer history, the awe-inspiring St. James’ Park with its 52,000 seats and the incredible supporters of the club.

“After nearly a decade working alongside manager Czesław Michniewicz, and achieving practically everything possible in Poland as an assistant manager and head of analysis, I felt it was the right moment to put my expertise to the test.

“Despite Michniewicz’ offer of further collaboration and an opportunity from Saudi Arabia, I yearned to challenge myself in one of the most competitive leagues, the Premier League.

“For months, I went through an intricate recruitment journey at NUFC.

“I was meticulously assessed by a diverse group of professionals, including members from the HR department, the Head of Recruitment, and the Sporting Director. Every phase of this process was thorough, reflecting the club’s commitment to excellence.

“While there was interest from several other Premier League clubs, the professionalism and family atmosphere at Newcastle ultimately influenced my decision to officially join the Club at the start of July, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my career.

“Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time. I would like to sincerely thank the Club for their trust in making me part of a team that is helping the club grow and achieve long-term success.

“We are embarking on an exciting Premier League and Champions League season ahead.”

Newcastle United are going through a massive recruitment drive, both on the football and business side of things.

The new / current owners inheriting a club run by a skeleton crew and needing to make countless appointments throughout the club just to bring it up to normal Premier League levels, never mind a club with ambitions to be one of the elite.