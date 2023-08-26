Transfer Market

Former Newcastle United midfielder joins Ayr United on loan

Newcastle United fan and former NUFC midfielder, Jack Young, has moved to Ayr United.

The 22 year old moved to Wycombe Wanderers in summer 2022 after an initial loan deal.

Now Jack Young has gone to the Scottish Championship on a temporary basis, to get some regular football.

The lifelong Newcastle United supporter from Morpeth, also keen to say how much he is loving what is now happening at St James' Park,

Jack Young speaking to the Ayrshire Post about his loan move to Ayr United:

“I’m aware the club have been tracking me for a while and it’s nice to feel wanted wherever you go.

“The minute I spoke to the gaffer and Graeme Mathie they made it clear how big a part I could play here and that has to be my focus now. I just want to come in and be the best version of myself for these next few months and take it from there.

“The guys have sold the club to me really well. It’s clearly on an upward curve and for a young player like me that’s ideal to come in and progress myself.

“I’m hungry to come in and do that and show myself off to the best of my ability. The fans will hopefully see someone who can give a bit of everything on the pitch and contribute to a lot of aspects of the team.

“As a Newcastle fan it was an incredible experience coming through the ranks there.

“The size of the club is just massive and I got to see some highs and lows during my time.

“It’s fantastic to see them enjoying some success now and long may that continue.

“But for my own career, I knew I had to look at game time elsewhere and coming here is all part of that.

“This is a really good chance for me to come up the road and have a try at something different.

“I’m excited about the opportunity – as soon as I spoke to the people here it was a pretty easy decision when you see how things are progressing here. I really want to be part of it and show people what I can do.”