Former Liverpool star with bizarre Saudi Arabia conspiracy claims ahead of facing Newcastle United

A bizarre Saudi Arabia conspiracy claim has been put forward by a former Liverpool star, ahead of the Newcastle United match on Sunday.

Ex- Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam talking about the reported interest from Al Ittihad in signing Mo Salah.

Adam is claiming that this whole transfer story is simply a Saudi Arabia plot to give Newcastle United a supposed advantage for this Liverpool match.

That the (alleged) conspiracy has seen Saudi Arabia PIF, who own majority stakes in both Al Ittihad and Newcastle United, supposedly put a bogus transfer story out to unsettle both Mo Salah and Liverpool for this particular match.

Well, I have heard a lot of weird and wonderful claims from journalists, pundits, rival fans etc since Saudi Arabia PIF headed the buyout of Mike Ashley, but credit to Charlie Adam for coming out with something so spectacularly stupid.

Yes, I am sure that Champions League and Premier League winning Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp will have been totally rocked by this cunning Saudi Arabia conspiracy, their plans for the Newcastle United match now wrecked.

What cunning tricks will Saudi Arabia / Newcastle United try next?

No doubt if / when Newcastle United win on Sunday, Liverpool and their fans will not be short of plenty more conspiracy theories / excuses…

Charlie Adam speaking to Talksport about reported interest from Al Ittihad in buying Mo Salah:

“I don’t believe he (Mo Salah) will go (to Al Ittihad).

“They are playing Newcastle United this weekend… there is a bit of the Saudi Arabia backed Newcastle situation.

“Maybe that’s something.

“They (Saudi Arabia PIF – majority owners of Al Ittihad and Newcastle United) are just trying to ignite the flame before the match… try to unsettle Salah.

“They know that Jurgen Klopp, all of the questions he’s going to get in his press conference, will be about Salah and Saudi Arabia.

“It is maybe a bit of mind games…”