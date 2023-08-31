Transfer Market

Final 36 hours of transfer window – Hopes and fears for Newcastle United as wait on Sven Botman news

The late ‘drama’ on Sunday meant that the Sven Botman injury was shunted down the headlines, following the defeat to Liverpool.

Not surprisingly, both fans and media focused so much on what happened in terms of the final scoreline.

However, whilst of course that Premier League defeat was a massive blow, in terms of who the opponents were and the change in fortunes during the game, that injury to Sven Botman could have far wider reaching implications for Newcastle United, if proving serious.

With the Dutch defender and Fabian Schar producing a class partnership last season and the comparatively not strong (in most fans’ eyes) strength in depth in central defence. Not compared to midfield and attacking areas anyway.

After the signing of Lewis Hall, Eddie Howe indicated that this was the end of incoming major deals, unless potentially there were any major injuries in key places…

Silence from the club so far after Sunday, where Sven Botman is concerned.

At the time he looked in a lot of pain when limping off, leading to fans fearing the worst.

Whilst Sven Botman couldn’t be seen in the training images released by the club on Wednesday, I think there is growing room for optimism. Even though the club is so tight now in terms of controlling what info gets out these days, when it comes to past injuries these last 18 months or so, we would usually by now have heard about any scans if Sven Botman had been sent for them, especially if it was going to be bad news.

Instead, amongst the more reliable NUFC journalists, there seems a lot of optimism that the injury isn’t serious and certainly not as bad as many fans feared. Indeed, I am now seeing one or two of these more reliable NUFC journos even talking about the possibility they are hearing, that Sven Botman might even be involved at Brighton on Saturday.

If nothing official comes from the club today, then I guess we will find out tomorrow morning at Eddie Howe’s pre-Brighton press conference, on what the Sven Botman situation is.

There certainly appears no major late move being made by Newcastle United, in terms of transfer news reacting to any potential Sven Botman major injury.

We are now heading into the final 36 hours of this summer transfer window, with it ending 11pm on Friday.

A very busy time with the League Cup draw last night (Manchester City!), Champions League draw later today, as well as the small matter of a massive Premier League match upcoming at Brighton.

This transfer window and the 80th and final day of it tomorrow, coming right in the middle of everything else.

Fingers crossed on Sven Botman that he will be ok and no need for emergency incoming transfer back-up.

However, we will surely see some outgoings in these next 36 hours.

Isaac Hayden looked destined for Luton Town after talks and a medical.

However, Luton boss Rob Edwards then revealed earlier this week:

“We couldn’t quite agree a deal unfortunately.

“He’s someone we had a look at, clearly, there was interest.

“He’s a good player but unfortunately we couldn’t quite agree a deal.

“We can have a look and see what else we can do in the next couple of days.”

Disappointing all round but my guess is that surely Isaac Hayden will get fixed up somewhere before the deadline, almost certainly a loan-based deal and for me, no surprise if it ended up that some kind of agreement will still be reached with Luton.

Jeff Hendrick will also surely be on his way, there is interest reported from the likes of Aberdeen, West Brom, Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday, with the midfielder able to do a job at a lower level.

Ryan Fraser ended up at Southampton and having also been told they won’t have a role to play at NUFC now, I’m sure Hayden and Hendrick will also go elsewhere.

On top of that, very likely to see some of the younger Under 21 players getting late loan moves. This always happens with the younger players at the various clubs. Interesting to see who Eddie Howe is happy to let go elsewhere on a temporary basis.

A busy 36 hours lie ahead potentially, certainly for NUFC on the outgoing front.