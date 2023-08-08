Transfer Market

FC Volendam explain why they have signed Garang Kuol from Newcastle United

Garang Kuol has moved to Holland.

An official FC Volendam announcement on Tuesday afternoon explaining why they have signed the teenage striker.

Garang Kuol going out on loan from Newcastle United for the full season.

FC Volendam also stating that as yet, Kuol does not have a work permit in place.

FC Volendam official announcement – 8 August 2023:

Garang Kuol (18) will play for FC Volendam in the coming Eredivisie year. The Australian international, born in Sudan, is loaned from Newcastle United for one season. Last winter, the lightning-fast attacker wrote history by becoming the ninth-youngest player ever to play at a World Cup. With his home country he was eliminated in Qatar in the eighth final by Argentina.

Kuol has been under contract with Newcastle United since January 2023, who took him over from Central Coast Mariners. He made his debut with the club in his home country at the age of 16, in March 2021. Immediately after his arrival in Newcastle, he was loaned out to the Scottish Hearts of Midlothian for a first introduction to European football. The 18-year-old talent can play in any position in the attack. Despite his young age, Kuol has already played 36 official matches (including two at the last World Cup), in which he scored nine times and provided four assists. The Australian received a lot of praise in those duels, including after he stood out in an exhibition game of the A-League All-Stars against FC Barcelona.

‘High on our list for a long time’

Technical director Jasper van Leeuwen is pleased with the arrival of the multifunctional attacker. “Garang has been high on our list for a long time, and now it was time for us to find a good solution with Newcastle. He is a very talented attacker who can play in multiple positions and add things to our game. Especially his depth and directness to the goal are weapons that we can use well. Garang is technically skilled and fast, and also has an eye for his fellow players. All in all, we are very happy with his arrival and we look forward to another good development process.”

Work permit

Kuol’s eligibility to play depends on the ongoing process of obtaining a work permit

